That which grows: Artist Lomayumtewa Ishii discusses ‘Sinom, The People’ exhibit

“When we pray, we pray for everything, family, plants, and I feel like those birds are messengers of those prayers,” he said. “And the corn, it represents growth and posterity. We all go through different cycles of life like corn.”

Corn is a deciding part of Ishii’s art and life. Not only does he embed it into many of his paintings as representations of growth, cycles and maturing, he wakes up before dawn many mornings to drive many miles to tend to his own field, usually arriving just as the sun rises. A good harvest is the corn showing itself, the result of hard work and cultivating his connection to the earth and his heritage, he said. This then translates to painting.

“Getting my field was a big eye opener for me and helped me develop as a person as well as my style of art,” Ishii said. “It’s such a simple plant but it helped me to realize how woven into our culture it is and not just Hopi culture but in Indigenous culture in general. When I walk my field I think about those concepts and it makes me more connected to the land, because I am living it, I am doing it, it is part of me, so it makes that more meaningful for me and my art.”