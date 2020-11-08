Tempe Artist Mark Jamnik Debuts ‘Subliminal Story Art’ at Flagstaff coffee shop Late for the Train

“It’s finding those little moments surrounding us everywhere,” Jamnik said. “When we start looking for them, we slow down enough to actually recognize the present moment.”

THE ART OF 'SUBLIMINAL STORY ART'

Because Jamnik’s inspiration comes from a variety of places, he views his art as a platform to address difficult topics to bring light to some of the emotions humans experience. He openly discusses his battles with OCD and perfectionist tendencies, sharing how it used to take 15 minutes to set his alarm clock every night in college. If he didn’t, he feared he’d oversleep and miss class.

“I feel like Subliminal Story Art is actually helping to bring tangibility to what is an intangible emotion,” he said. “Because I’ve done so much work in psychology and emotions, I feel like that’s expressing itself through art and I’m actually able to give words to it in my own way.”

He says he can speak about his struggles with OCD and perfectionism because he’s lived through them. Now, he wants to make sure other people have the opportunity to speak out and know they are not alone.