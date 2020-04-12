Soaring for a cause: Dark Sky Aerial releasing ‘TILT//A Virtual Experience’ to benefit Flagstaff Family Food Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two years ago, a group of 40 or so lithe figures, seemingly defying gravity, scaled and repelled the walls of downtown Flagstaff in TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point. The Dark Sky Aerial performance, which took audience members inside and on top of the historic Hotel Monte Vista, and off the sides of the Bank of America building, is still remembered in the local cultural consciousness as a landmark show. Now, two years later, the performance will be viewable to all, virtually.

Monday will see the launch of TILT//A Virtual Experience. The entirety of the 2018 performance, divided into a series of videos, will be released in 10-15-minute segments every day until April 21. The virtual event allows those who didn’t get one of a limited number of tickets to see the piece in full. Perhaps more importantly, however, TILT//A Virtual Experience doubles as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Family Food Center, with the goal of raising $5,000.