Soaring for a cause: Dark Sky Aerial releasing ‘TILT//A Virtual Experience’ to benefit Flagstaff Family Food Center

Two years ago, a group of 40 or so lithe figures, seemingly defying gravity, scaled and repelled the walls of downtown Flagstaff in TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point. The Dark Sky Aerial performance, which took audience members inside and on top of the historic Hotel Monte Vista, and off the sides of the Bank of America building, is still remembered in the local cultural consciousness as a landmark show. Now, two years later, the performance will be viewable to all, virtually.
Monday will see the launch of TILT//A Virtual Experience. The entirety of the 2018 performance, divided into a series of videos, will be released in 10-15-minute segments every day until April 21. The virtual event allows those who didn’t get one of a limited number of tickets to see the piece in full. Perhaps more importantly, however, TILT//A Virtual Experience doubles as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Family Food Center, with the goal of raising $5,000.
“Dark Sky Aerial sees itself as an allied partner in our community’s health and mental health in the work that we do,” Joanie Garcia, one of the group’s founding members, said. “We always do our performances with the intention of bringing our community together and also inspiring people to get in touch with their emotions. In line with that theme and our goal, we really felt called to help the Family Food Center.”
Dark Sky Aerial has existed in Flagstaff since 2015, giving performances of miraculous feat and scale often on unconventional stages—all while maintaining its mission to connect people to themselves and one another.
With the food center seeing food need increase drastically in the wake of COVID-19 closures and subsequent layoffs—FFFC’s 10 hunger relief programs have seen about a 30% increase in use, according to Carrie Henderson, development director for FFFC—Dark Sky’s community-oriented mission fit. While other small organizations are tasked with keeping themselves above water, Dark Sky has some leeway to extend beyond its own organization.
“We have other options as an organization; we can turn to dance, we can postpone events but meanwhile there are people struggling to get food right now,” Garcia said. “As an organization that has a visual presence, we wanted to use our platform to elevate the needs of the food center.”
The need for food assistance has grown exponentially nationwide as well, with the Labor Department accounting for about 16 million people who lost work in the last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention those already living under the poverty line.
On a normal day, the Flagstaff Family Food Center hands out an average of about 175-200 emergency food boxes, each containing items like fruits, vegetables, nonperishable staples and meat. In the last month or so, that average has risen to 300 a day, Henderson said. One Tuesday in late March, FFFC director Monica Foos counted 360 vehicles lined up to get food boxes.
This comes as the number of households that use the food center’s Emergency Food Box Program nearly doubled in 2019, well before the health crisis.
Henderson said the $5,000 Dark Sky is hoping to raise through its virtual releases of TILT will go a very long way—especially now.
“$5,000? I mean, that’s amazing, that’s half of what these additional costs are in the months ahead,” she said.
FFFC has taken on a number of new costs, including hiring 15 employees and transitioning a number of volunteers to paid staff positions—a move that not only minimizes the number of people in FFFC facilities at any given time, but also frees up money to provide staff with extensive hygiene and safety training, as well as allowing the center to buy the gloves and masks that all FFFC employees now wear. Additionally, because the food center transitioned its daily hot lunch program to being entirely take-out, it has needed to cover costs for takeout utensils and dishware. $5,000 would also help cover the 100-120 home deliveries that FFFC now does every day.
“[That donation] makes a huge difference for us to meet the increase needs and operational costs of feeding folks,” Henderson said.
TILT//A Virtual Experience is free to watch, with a suggestion donation of $15 per daily video vignette via a GoFundMe page. TILT had managed to raise $150 by Friday, well before its actual launch.
“Some people can donate, some can’t and that is totally OK,” Elisa Venezia, creative director for Dark Sky and another of its five founding members, said. “But there are a lot of people I know who are quarantined and don’t know how to help. So having this platform together with our performances as a way to help, I felt that strongly maintained our mission statement. I think the most unique part of Dark Sky is not just the wearing sparkles and dazzling people.”
