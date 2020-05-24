Six Feet Apart: Canyon Movement Company goes virtual for annual spring dance festival

“Six Feet Apart” will feature dancers from Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company, Phoenix’s Movement Source Dance Company and Cazo Dance Company, and Oklahoma’s Perpetual Motion Dance Company, as well as local solo performers David Ramos and Jennifer Knott, and Sasha Chudak of Colorado.

Pre-recorded performances, set against backdrops of verdant pine trees or in the dancer’s living room,will explore topics ranging from plastic pollution and isolation to one dancer’s gender transition.

“I think sometimes it’s challenging to watch a lot of video on a screen when you’d much rather be seeing it live, but we have a good variety of really powerful dances,” Darlington said.

Streaming of the nearly two-hour program is free, although a $15 donation is suggested, with 100% of funds going to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“We do work with a school in Tuba City every year, we have a good connection with that group,” Darlington said. “[The Navajo Nation] is the place where the most need is in northern Arizona and it’s part of our community. We’re neighbors, and so many people who live there, we interact with all the time. It just feels like it’s the right thing to do.”