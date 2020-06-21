Shaking up programming: Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival addresses the pandemic and racism on the stage

“I think that probably this shaking up of our lives, this idea that we couldn’t keep doing what we've always been doing, I think that has led to a lot of this, especially the BLM movement,” Tucker said. “We all like to think of ourselves as a little more liberal, a little more accepting [in theatre] but as an industry we have the same deep systemic issues as the rest of the world and that has been really humbling. Wherever the pandemic has shaken up our idea of the normal, that is the positive affect.”