Rolling with the reopening punches: The Arboretum at Flagstaff embraces change as it opens on limited basis

A recent press release from the Arboretum at Flagstaff began, rather poetically, with a quote by Mary Shelley.

“Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change,” it stated.

“I fully agree with Mary Shelley, and during this period of COVID-19 pandemic, all of us here at The Arboretum at Flagstaff have experienced the pain of change,” Kristin Haskins, executive director of the arboretum, wrote. “However, to employ another quote by Alan Wilson Watts, ‘The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.’ So, that is what all of us here at The Arb are planning to do, beginning with a revised 2020 schedule of events.”

The Arb, which was among the Flagstaff Arts Council’s first round of COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund grant recipients, will begin with a partial opening to the public on May 16. The opening will allow visitors to bring leashed dogs, and walk trails and gardens as well as view the outdoor exhibits. Indoor buildings will remain closed, including the visitor center, horticultural center, research greenhouse and public restrooms. Guidelines for visiting The Arb will be posted on site for visitors.