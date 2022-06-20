Reaching for the stars with the new Coconino Center for the Arts NightVisions exhibit

It’s another summer at Coconino Center for the Arts and the CCA team is not only celebrating the night sky through its NightVisions: Cultural Interpretations of the Night Sky exhibition but is shooting for the stars with the grand opening of the new Digital Resource Center.

The arts space is bringing patrons both a renovated facility and an interactive seasonal art exhibition.

In its eighth iteration, NightVisions is a biannual exhibition centered around the night sky. Specifically, NightVisions 2022 is a partnership with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, made to highlight Flagstaff’s history as the first-ever dark sky city and the importance of dark sky cities throughout the country. Julie Comnick, Coconino Center for the Arts exhibitions and programs director, said this year’s exhibition is expanding on previous year’s themes and ideas and intertwining art and culture to make an impact.

“This exhibition is about opening up ways to interpret the night sky,” Comnick said. “Whether it’s through photographs, paintings or installations, it makes you think deeper and reframes your perspective on what a dark sky experience is.”

This year’s NightVisions exhibition is dedicated to Flagstaff astronomer Carolyn Shoemaker who passed away in August 2021, known for the discovery of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, 32 other comets and more than 500 asteroids. Shoemaker’s work and archival elements are displayed through the exhbition, working with the artwork to create a bigger picture.

“The idea, then, is not only a dedication to Carolyn Shoemaker but also including astronomical archival elements throughout the exhibition, woven in with the work of contemporary artists,” Comnick said. “This year, it’s technically an international exhibition with over 80 artists.”

Eighty exhibiting artists from the United States and Canada are included in the show, with mediums ranging from painting and sculptures to photography collections and prints — among others.

This year’s NightVisions also includes special programming, including Thursday night art socials, keynote presentations, music recitals and dance performances, spread out throughout the summer months. These adjacent works of art and interactive events take the NightVisions story and expand on it – bringing the importance of the night sky to visitors through different lenses.

Many pieces in the exhibition focus on not only the night sky itself, but the reasons it may or may not be visible in various communities. Some parts of the exhibit juxtapose images of bright cities with ones of bright starry skies. In hopes to fight for less pollution and a bigger push for sky protection, the exhibit emphasizes the importance of dark sky regulations, while calling viewers to action.

“Places like Flagstaff where we can actually go outside and gaze up and actually see are very unusual,” Comnick said. “We’re very fortunate to live in a place at such a high elevation that limits the amount of polluting light that would interfere visually. There’s a commitment to keeping Flagstaff a place to observe nature.”

Digital Resource & Education Center, where art and accessibility meet

The May 21 opening reception of Nightvisions also coincided with the CCA Digital Resource & Education Center grand opening. The education center is brand new to the facility and is a place for the community to learn about and use digital resources as they please. The center offers the Flagstaff community a bank of lendable digital resources and equipment, training courses and educational assets and spaces for digital creation, like a podcast recording studio and a green room lounge.

“In recognizing the importance of digital resources and promoting a digital forward Flagstaff, it started coming out of COVID,” Comnick said. “We wanted to recognize how much dependence we have on all things digital and wanted to acknowledge the needs, in terms of equipment and training, of other cultural nonprofits or artists in the community had.”

CCA, with both its current exhibition and its brand new center, is focused on making art accessible to the community. The CCA team hopes its expansion is able to lend a helping hand to those who might not have access to the arts, resources and other such learning opportunities.

“CCA is back open, regular schedule programming and expanding,” Comnick said. “Expanding on what we’ve done before to reach the interests of the community. What we hope to do is to invite the community to see the renovated facility, the development of our programming, the expansion of our exhibitions and to join us in the celebration of arts and culture in Flagstaff.”

To learn more about CCA, NightVisions and the Digital Resource & Education Center, head over to https://www.ccaflagstaff.org/

