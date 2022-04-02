Painting rainbows in the dark: In the studio with Baje Whitethorne Sr.

Light pours into the studio, illuminating paintings with colors like stained glass. The paintings are everywhere - laid out across countertops, couches and chairs, propped five deep, leaning against table legs, hanging on every wall.

Baje Whitethorne Sr. squeezes bright blobs of paint onto the sheet of glass he uses as a palette, then swirls the blue, yellow, black and magenta together to create a deep green. With a few dabs at the canvas on the easel, the green brings depth to pine and juniper trees set against rocks of umber and ochre, below a saffron sky. This is a scene Baje knows well, one he paints again and again. It’s the place he was born, in the hills near Shonto. These are the cliffs and canyons where his family lived for generations before and will continue to return for years more. These are the same hills where he sat with his four brothers and five sisters, listening to their grandmother’s stories.

“We would sit at night in the moonlight or the stars and she would say, ‘Look at the hills.’ The mountains seemed to dance because of how the light hit it,” Baje says. “She would tell us they were dancing because we were there, because of the joy.”

Baje moves the wet canvas and puts another painting in its place, a girl with her face tilted toward his. He strokes green onto her shoulders and suddenly she is dancing in sunlight.

“How to capture the energy of it, the spirit of the light itself. How the sun actually plays with your eyes,” Baje says, adjusting the green with a bit more blue. “Light bounces, so it seems like it’s full of energy. It gives you the feeling of joy because it’s doing it for you. Nature does things for you.”

The paintings are so exuberantly colorful they seem to be pigments of imagination, but Baje pulls his phone from his pocket and swipes through photos he’s taken, proving these colors are true. Baje just notices moments others miss: the sweep of red in the sky, the instant when pink cliffs darken to purple, a flash of fiery sunset reflected from bare branches, or how an ordinary cluster of objects leaning on a yellow garage becomes iridescent from a certain angle.

“You’re always looking for something, how shadows and light and things interact. It’s a constant show,” Baje says.

Baje also sees things in his painting others don’t, memories layered beneath pigment or just outside the frame. He sees the apricot tree with honey-sweet fruit that grew in the family orchard for 100 years. He sees the horses and cattle his father and grandfather moved into the sheltered canyon for the winter.

“There’s times you come in here and it takes you back, like it just happened yesterday,” he says.

Each small detail has a story. Somewhere in each painting is a blue chair, though sometimes the chair is hidden inside the Hogan, or has been carried to the other side of the hill, Baje said. The blue chair is part of a six-chair set his mother brought back from Flagstaff when he was a boy.

“I was fascinated by how the sun hit the metallic blue,” Baje recalls in his steady, low voice.

He recalls that even then the chairs had a tendency to wander away and every time he’d come home from boarding school, Baje would seek the chairs out again from relatives’ homes and bring them together again. He began putting the blue chair into his paintings while he was studying art at Northern Arizona University.

“You grab them with the composition, the color, and then you drag them in to see the little things,” he says.

Baje’s paintings have grabbed attention from all over the world. He’s exhibited his artwork across the U.S., from San Francisco to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. He also has toured across Europe, showing his work in cultural centers in France, Germany, and Italy.

He received the Western Heritage Wrangler Award from the Cowboy Hall of Fame and the 2014 Mayor’s Legacy Award for Lifetime Contribution to the Arts at the Viola Awards Gala in Flagstaff, Arizona. Last year he was included in Six Navajo Masters exhibition at the Booth Western Art Museum north of Atlanta, GA.

Along with painting, Baje is an accomplished sculptor, jeweler, illustrator, author, and a leader in the art community. He’s a founding member of Art of the People, a group of prominent indigenous artists who work together to encourage a new generation of artists and share Navajo culture through their art. Baje and the other members of Art of the People often engage in a collaborative art process, which is rare among artists. They’ll take turns painting on a single canvas, often while the public watches, layering paints and ideas with apparent ease until a shared vision emerges.

“There’s no ‘I’ or ‘you.’ It’s all ‘we’,” Baje says.

These fellow artists came to help Baje several years ago, when his son, Baje Whitethorne Jr., died suddenly at age 41. The loss plunged Baje Whitethorne Sr. into darkness and for a while he had difficulty painting.

When Baje Sr. couldn’t face the canvas, another painter would pick up the brush, adding details. They all signed the back of the finished painting and named it New Beginning, New Direction. Despite many offers, the painting is not for sale. You cannot sell the rays of light that turn darkness into color again.

