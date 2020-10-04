Painting home: Comet Art Gallery returns to Coconino Community College, features powerful work of alum Jerrel Singer

The deep reds, oranges, purples and blues evoke a taste of dust, a dry feeling, a sense of expansiveness.

The art of Coconino Community College alum Jerrel Singer sings a heartfelt song of his Navajo Nation home of Gray Mountain and Cameron and what home means to him.

“Mostly, they’re places people don’t see much of the time because they’re literally driving by to get somewhere else,” Singer said.

His powerful work and the work of other CCC students and faculty are on display in the Comet Art Gallery, which recently returned home to the CCC Lone Tree campus after an extended exhibition at Aspen Place at The Sawmill. And even though the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the CCC campuses to public visitation, the gallery will still make its way out to the world digitally, with virtual exhibitions via social media, said Alan Petersen, CCC Fine Arts faculty.

“I wanted to continue the programming that we had begun at the Comet Gallery when it was in the Aspen Place,” Petersen said.