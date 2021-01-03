Painted Desert Project grows with addition of Gray Mountain mural

The inclusion of public art along that long stretch of highway is an invitation to travelers to take a break from whatever journey they’re on and enjoy something beautiful in an informal, relaxed setting.

“I enjoy being able to leave behind these gifts of art,” Breeze said. “It becomes a part of the community and those that are able to witness it in person, they can take photos, they can recognize it as a landmark. It becomes a part of their world temporarily and they can have that sense of ownership over it, almost like having a piece of it with themselves, and I think that’s the selfless gift from people that paint public art because you’re putting so much energy into this art and these monumental pieces only for it to be let go in a way, like you’re releasing it into the wild.”

Thomas said he’s thought often about how creating and viewing art can provide comfort to people, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cites an informal survey taken this spring in which people were asked to rank jobs from most to least essential during this time.