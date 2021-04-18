Open Doors: Art in Action's 'Resilient Matriarchy' exhibit extended through end of May

Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community opened as a virtual exhibit Jan. 15 for Open Doors: Art in Action at www.opendoorsartinaction.com. Originally scheduled to end April 15, it has recently been extended through the end of May. Six Indigenous artists— Tacey M. Atsitty, Avis Charley, Lynnette Haozous,Monica Wapaha, Venaya Yazzie and newly added Aretha Shining Moon—make up the exhibit, their images and words painting vivid pictures of obstacles conquered and skin grown thicker.

“All of this art that these women are bringing to the table is helping us to heal from past traumas,” Diné and Hopi artist Yazzie said in an interview with Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine earlier this year. “I hope that that will reverberate and help viewers who look at this work and really understand that there is some ceremonial act we all recognize. Some ritualistic tradition that we’re working through.”

A virtual poetry reading featuring selections from Yazzie and Atsitty from March is also available for streaming at the exhibit’s landing page.

Like the Art in Action exhibits that came before it, Resilient Matriarchy includes a call to action with suggestions to donate to organizations related to the topic. Changing Woman Initiative, Missing & Murdered Diné Relatives, Adopt a Native Elder, Diné Studies Conference and Dave Matthews Band Bama Works Fund are provided for visitors to learn more or contribute their time or money to.

