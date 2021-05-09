Nominees for Flagstaff Art Council's 2021 Viola Awards Gala announced

“No town, no city is complete without its art, without its spirit,” artist Shonto Begay said when he was honored at last year’s Viola Awards Gala as a Legacy Award winner. “Because I believe art is the spirit and the soul of the community.”

A little more than a week after the gala, arts organizations across Flagstaff temporarily closed to the public in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, leaving many reeling in the wake of uncertainty.

Every year, the Viola Awards recognize local artists, educators, organizations and leaders who make positive contributions to the arts and sciences. Pandemic or not, the show must go on, and Flagstaff is home to many talented and innovative folks. They faced obstacles head on as musicians and performance artists continued baring their souls without the energy of an audience, and teachers worked to make sure their students had all the tools needed to succeed (even if that looked more like lending a listening ear than hands-on support during a year of virtual learning).