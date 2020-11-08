Nominations for 2021 Viola Awards open through Dec. 31

It feels like it was just yesterday the 2020 Viola Award winners were celebrated at the beginning of March. Every year, the Viola Awards recognize artists, educators, organizations and leaders who make positive contributions to the arts and sciences in Flagstaff. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting how we consume art and entertainment for much of this year, the show must go on. Nominations for the 13th Annual Viola Awards are now open, with the deadline to submit recommendations to the Flagstaff Arts Council Dec. 31.
This year has been undoubtedly been marked by uncertainty, but Flagstaff’s creative sector met challenges head on and demonstrated resilience. The arts council invites the community to submit nominations based on what work demonstrated excellence in a variety of categories in 2020.
According to the arts council’s website, “The categories are familiar but the kinds of nominations will likely vary widely as our creative community adapted to the pandemic. ‘Excellence’ may take on a new definition this year as we collectively learned live streaming, social distancing, and taking to social media to share our stories and experiences. Excellence isn’t just about the final product, but the learning and perseverance that is demonstrated.”
All sent submissions are thoroughly researched in order to present complete information about projects and potential finalists to a group of panelists, made up of volunteer artists, educators, experts and past Viola winners. The panelists will review all of the compiled information beginning January 2021, discuss the merits of each potential project or individual, and ultimately decide who will be the official finalists. There are between three to five finalists in each category. It is important to note that not all community nomination submissions become official finalists.
After finalists are selected, the panel meets again to discuss each of their merits. In what is often an agonizing decision due to the quality and talent prevalent in Flagstaff, they choose a winner. All the winners are then announced for the first time at the gala event. To allow for an outdoors setting where groups can sufficiently distance, this year’s gala will be held Friday, June 18, 2021.
