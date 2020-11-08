Nominations for 2021 Viola Awards open through Dec. 31

It feels like it was just yesterday the 2020 Viola Award winners were celebrated at the beginning of March. Every year, the Viola Awards recognize artists, educators, organizations and leaders who make positive contributions to the arts and sciences in Flagstaff. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting how we consume art and entertainment for much of this year, the show must go on. Nominations for the 13th Annual Viola Awards are now open, with the deadline to submit recommendations to the Flagstaff Arts Council Dec. 31.

This year has been undoubtedly been marked by uncertainty, but Flagstaff’s creative sector met challenges head on and demonstrated resilience. The arts council invites the community to submit nominations based on what work demonstrated excellence in a variety of categories in 2020.

According to the arts council’s website, “The categories are familiar but the kinds of nominations will likely vary widely as our creative community adapted to the pandemic. ‘Excellence’ may take on a new definition this year as we collectively learned live streaming, social distancing, and taking to social media to share our stories and experiences. Excellence isn’t just about the final product, but the learning and perseverance that is demonstrated.”