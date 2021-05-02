Museum of Northern Arizona panel to discuss Indigenous Futurisms

“It wasn't the fact that we weren't documented, there was a lot of documentation, it's just that it's not being taught,” she said. “And it’s a constant fight. We had to fight at the federal level to be able to use eagle feathers in our cultural practices, and actually we're the first state-recognized people to have that right. It took nearly 10 years and we just really had to prove over and over again that, yes, we’ve been here, we're still here.”

Becker has seen a similar omission of recognition in California, where she currently lives.

“The native people of Los Angeles are practically invisible, and media doesn’t help with that,” she said. “I don’t know of any movie with a single Tongva person—or any native of Southern California. The fact that Indigenous stories aren’t being heard lends to the idea to the outside world that not only do we not exist, that we don’t matter.”

Becker, a self-proclaimed “movie nerd,” didn’t consider filmmaking as a career option in school although she took a few film theory classes while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in anthropology. It wasn’t until placement in an AmeriCorps program working with young children on the Navajo Nation that she realized there was little—if any—Indigenous representation in media.