MNA, Art in Action, The HeArt Box present poignant exhibits

Kabotie (1942-2009), whose Hopi name Lomawywesa means “Walking in Harmony,” playfully meshed his own Hopi traditions with myth and imagery from around the world. Honanie (1946-2017), or Coochsiwukioma, which means “Falling White Snow,” was a carver, painter and teacher with a witty sense of humor, and was honored as an Arizona Indian Living Treasure in 2006.

“It is a graphic that gathers up the fragments of the past so that the wholeness held in the memory and conscience of our elders can be shared with our young ones and with those who have forgotten the stories of origins, of journeys and union, of the early times when the clans gathered and through enhancement and prayer became one people, became Hopi,” the artists explained when their works were first on display. “We blended our voices and vision with those of our ancestors in a new effort to restore our political and cultural sovereignty.”

Kabotie and Honanie incorporated sand from their Second Mesa home into the gesso as they prepared the canvases for paint, creating a rough texture that mimics ancient adobe, masonry and mud plaster architectural surfaces.

