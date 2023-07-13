Over the years, independent or artistic films have often found a warm welcome in Flagstaff, and Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) has been integral to that connection.

SIFF is a nine-day international film festival located in Sedona, Arizona, which typically takes place annually during the final week of February. SIFF has been in existence for 30 years. In just the last 20 years, it has grown from a three-day event into a festival that draws film lovers and filmmakers alike from around the world.

Prior to the pandemic, SIFF had been renting space from Flagstaff’s Harkins Theater, bringing one film per month up to the town. Audience services manager and SIFF employee of 22 years, Lori Reinhart said the independent films they brought to Flagstaff tended to draw a consistent crowd.

“We had a nice little following of people up there,” Reinhart said. “It brings a whole different demographic of Flagstaff residents to our membership when they do come on a regular basis. We were able to glean members from the Flagstaff community who then come to our nine-day, annual festival in February. So it was a really nice partnership. People in Flagstaff loved the programming we brought.”

The pandemic ultimately ended SIFF’s relationship with the Flagstaff Harkins due to monetary constraints, Reinhart explained. Patrick Schweiss, the executive director of SIFF, has been seeking out ways to rebuild SIFF’s connection with Flagstaff ever since, Reinhart said.

Theatrikos, Flagstaff’s local live theater production group, had the potential to reestablish that connection.

Chris Verrill, the executive director of Theatrikos, said while he and Schweiss were chatting one day, they came up with an idea that could be the key to the return of SIFF and a multitude of independent films to Flagstaff.

“Historically, Theatrikos had brought some shows down to Sedona, and we were keen to do that again,” Verrill said. “We thought, ‘You know, Theatrikos mostly sits empty Monday through Thursday, and that makes no sense!’ That is us not serving the community as well as we should, and it’s financially bad business. You’ve got a facility that’s sitting empty and that makes no sense. Patrick was like, ‘Well, we were in Flagstaff, but the pandemic kicked us out. And we want to come back!’ Then, what do you know? Magic happened.” Reinhart said the partnership between SIFF and Theatrikos has been the perfect answer to SIFF’s Flagstaff connection.

Rob Henderson, Theatrikos’ film coordinator, explained that this new partnership allows the Flagstaff community access to alternative, artistic films that are not typically shown at local movie theaters.

“The overall goal is to bring quality cinema back to Flagstaff,” Henderson said. “We’ve been without an art house or film theater for quite a while.”

With the films they provide, SIFF aims to shed light on independent filmmakers and their passions, Reinhart explained.

“It’s really hard to find any good programming anymore,” Reinhart said. “The stuff that’s coming out of Hollywood right now is just all the big blockbuster stuff. So it’s really hard to find alternatives to that. The goal of the organization [SIFF] really is about celebrating the independent filmmaker.”

One of Henderson’s personal goals for nearly 20 years has been to open an art house cinema of some kind in Flagstaff, he explained. However, the dream fell by the wayside due to financial constraints and a lack of location options.

In working with Theatrikos and SIFF, Henderson said he has been able to make that dream a reality.

“We have that now! We have the space, and it sits empty midweek,” Henderson said. “We have this incredible new, awesome sound system and projection screen. I mean it feels like a movie theater in there when we are showing films.”

In January, Theatrikos installed a brand new sound and projection system in an effort to bring more musicals to their mainstage, Verrill explained. The installations were made possible by numerous private donors, city grants and with the help of SIFF.

First and foremost, Theatrikos functions as a live theater, with weekly performances, Verrill explained. However, this partnership was the perfect addition to Theatrikos as well as a prime symbiotic relationship with SIFF, both he and Reinhart added.

“Theatrikos embraces the spirit of Broadway and brings high quality live theater to Northern Arizona. And we’ve been doing it for more than 50 years,” Verrill said. “That’s what we specialize in. Between our mainstage shows and our educational shows, we have a show pretty much every weekend. About 48 weekends a year. But, being able to do something like this on a week-night allows us to bring great art in a different way to a new audience. It’s a great service to the community. It’s great artistically and, let’s be candid, it’s just smart business too. When you get something that is just a combination of all of those things? That’s a win-win-win.”

Weeknight film-goers are also much more likely to return to the theater to see a live show, Henderson explained.

“We want people to show up to not just our films but also our plays,” Henderson said. “Some people are really gun-shy about that.”

Theatrikos and SIFF plan to bring a wide variety of films to Flagstaff in order to satisfy every side of the town’s film-loving community.

“We have access to some really incredible films. It’s so nice and somewhat luxurious to have SIFF with all of these great films at their disposal that we can bring up the hill and show,” Henderson said. “People are hungry for this. So the relationship is incredible. I see a very fruitful future in the partnership.”

Both SIFF and Theatrikos urge the Flagstaff community to come out and enjoy a film at the Theatrikos Theater.

“Take a chance and come to the theater,” Henderson said. “Enjoy a more intimate theater experience in a smaller venue and see some quality films. It’s hard to find some of these smaller, more independent, artsy films anywhere else, and we’re going to have them.”

The Flagstaff Theatrikos theater will be screening “The Lady in the Van” on July 26, “The Sound of My Voice” on Aug. 2, “Rosie and Frank” on Aug. 9, and countless more films each Wednesday in the coming months.