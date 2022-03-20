Love, loss and friendship – with a good dose of Southern humor: Theatrikos’ 'Steel Magnolias' explores resilience and the deep bond of friendship among women

According to the philosophers, to truly know the depth of love and happiness, one must face the shadows of loss and grief. For every happiness, sadness lurks around the corner.

Six women, brought together by the services of a beauty parlor in Louisiana, flower into a bond of rebar-strength friendship that survives the loss of a human life. Beginning Friday, March 25, Theatrikos Theatre Company presents Steel Magnolias, as part of its 50th anniversary season. The anniversary season is made up of audience favorites throughout the organization’s history.

“The love among these six women, there is a humor in it,” said director Mickey Mercer, who directed the play 30 years ago at Theatrikos. “And there’s tragedy, and we see these women come together.”

Mercer, who is in the directorial role alongside Amelia Swan, said Steel Magnolias was the first play he directed at Theatrikos. Mercer has directed 26 plays at the local theater in his career.

“I really loved the play, and when they said they were going to do it for the 50th anniversary, I jumped at the chance,” Mercer said. “These women have strong opinions, and they’re good ones and ones that I agree with most of the time.”

The cast includes Paige Latendresse as Annelle, a shy and awkward woman with a past who gets hired on at the beauty salon by Truvy, played by Aimee Lucus. Customers include the sarcastic Clairee, played by Kelly Gibbs, and her grumpy friend Ouiser, played by Susan Chastain. Rounding out the cast are the steadfast and strong M’Lynn, played by Nichole Katz, who is the mother of Shelby, played by Dannielle Malizewski, a young woman who has diabetes and doesn’t want to let her disease keep her from having a family.

Mercer said his main task for the play is to get the actors to create and then show the audience the bond forged among the women.

“The challenge is making sure the cast develops the demands of the play,” Mercer said. “The way they brought it together is amazing. The bond is important, and these women have done it. The audience is going to love it because it’s so obvious they can’t help but feel it.”

Gibbs, who is in her eighth Theatrikos production, said Clairee fits her with her stand-up comedy gig as the “Outrageous Grandma.”

“I’m a smart ass by nature, and I prefer comic roles,” Gibbs said. “Clairee is the queen of sarcasm in this play...but I would have loved Ouiser, too.”

Gibbs said that for Clairee, who is the widow of the former mayor, the beauty salon is her safe place to be loved, somewhere she finds solace and comfort.

“They all have an issue, and coming together is a healing,” Gibbs said, adding that Truvy’s shop is a place where the women, all very distinct personalities, can find trust, support and honesty. “There’s an obvious caring among them.”

Malizewski’s Shelby is fearless in the face of her disease and her desire to marry the man she loves and have a family with him – despite the dangers. Shelby’s relationship with her mother M’Lynn is a one Malizewski said she can relate to.

“I have a similar relationship with my own mom,” Malizewski said, adding that she doesn’t have children and isn’t interested in becoming a mother in real life. “It’s comfortable and it gives me a chance to explore another side of myself.”

Malizewski, who has wanted to act ever since she was a child, is a veteran of musical theatre, film and television and a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles. She said she believes the bond among the women is key to the play’s success.

“In theater, it’s hard to get something that feels real,” Malizewski said. “So, to have a group who are reliant on one another, to carry the emotions of the play – it carries an authenticity that developed organically. It’s been very special, and the audience will see that.”

Lucus anchors the center of the play as Truvy, who has a heart of gold, is a hopeless romantic and longs for bigger adventures. She has a degree in theater and has been performing since she was a child. She’s scheduled to assistant direct a musical this summer.

“The women in Truvy’s life help make it full,” Lucus said. “There are so many good parts, but my favorite aspect is the banter among the women – with lots of love at the center of it all.”

Theatrikos continues to observe COVID-19 restrictions, including the use of face coverings and showing proof of vaccination prior to entering performances.

