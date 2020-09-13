Love and laughs in 16-bit: James Cougar Canfield directs FlagShakes production of ‘As You Like It’

Filled with wit, oddball characters and a great deal of charm, the comedy explores the malleability of love, across gender and hierarchy, with Canfield using the Forest of Arden to delve deeply into the play’s natural themes as well as its metaphors. Arden is the great equalizer, the place where courtly rules give way to freedom of human desire and the casting off of inhibitions. Much like the other forests in Shakespeare’s canon, Arden is a place for transformation, where safety and honesty and the pleasure and danger therein exist side by side—much like, well, the internet.

“Of course coming to nature means letting go of constructs but it’s also when you are learning who you are and opening yourself up to danger; sometimes when we are feeling our most safe is also when we are in our greatest danger because we are being so honest.” Canfield said. “I am playing this video game as this character in Arden, so where are the moments when I am actually sincere? That is what’s special about the internet—for better or for worse, we can be whoever we want. Sometimes that turns us into trolls, sometimes it lets us put out the best versions of ourselves.”