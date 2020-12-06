Locally handcrafted: Mountain Living’s holiday gift guide continued

In a town full of creatives, the holiday season marks an important time for sharing all that has been accomplished throughout the year. Art markets and dance performances are aplenty during a typical year. And even during a year that’s anything but typical, many artists have a lot to show for themselves and are still in need of the income they often receive from these end-of-year celebrations.

As the Museum of Northern Arizona wraps up the first weekend of its socially distanced Winter Market today, we look ahead to some of the Indigenous artists who will display their wares this weekend, Dec. 10-13., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zuni weaver Aric Chopito is one of only a handful of traditional weavers keeping the knowledge alive in Zuni Pueblo today. He is dedicated to mastering techniques and teaching others in Zuni how to make the sashes, back capes, belts and more that he is known for.

“All of the techniques that we use, both with the braiding and weaving, is all native to this area. So it has no European influence whatsoever in regards to the techniques that are used to produce any of the textiles,” Chopito said in a 2018 interview with the Arizona Daily Sun.