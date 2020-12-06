Locally handcrafted: Mountain Living’s holiday gift guide continued

In a town full of creatives, the holiday season marks an important time for sharing all that has been accomplished throughout the year. Art markets and dance performances are aplenty during a typical year. And even during a year that’s anything but typical, many artists have a lot to show for themselves and are still in need of the income they often receive from these end-of-year celebrations.
As the Museum of Northern Arizona wraps up the first weekend of its socially distanced Winter Market today, we look ahead to some of the Indigenous artists who will display their wares this weekend, Dec. 10-13., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zuni weaver Aric Chopito is one of only a handful of traditional weavers keeping the knowledge alive in Zuni Pueblo today. He is dedicated to mastering techniques and teaching others in Zuni how to make the sashes, back capes, belts and more that he is known for.
“All of the techniques that we use, both with the braiding and weaving, is all native to this area. So it has no European influence whatsoever in regards to the techniques that are used to produce any of the textiles,” Chopito said in a 2018 interview with the Arizona Daily Sun.
The woven tapestries represent who the Zuni people are culturally and spiritually, and Chopito has been putting that spirit into every textile he has made over the past 30 years.
“That’s always the intent behind native people, their craft and their art—our hearts and souls go into them along with the prayers that we put into them. We hope that blessings do come to the people who buy them from us,” Chopito said.
Another weaver who will be set up at the Winter Market is Vivian Descheny. The third-generation master weaver, who has been honing her crafy for the past three decades, creates traditional Navajo rugs in intricate and colorful designs. She sells her work at heritage and craft festivals as well as through her own shop, Southwest Weavers.
Other media to be represented include jewelry from Jerilyn Yazzie (Navajo) and Gerald Lomaventawa (Hopi), paintings from Baje Whitethorne Sr. (Navajo) and Kyle Yazzie (Navajo), pottery from Dorothy Ami (Hopi), mixed media from Buddy Tubinahtewa (Hopi) and fashion from Jennifer Joseph (Hopi).
Local downtown gallery The HeArt Box has also been preparing for the holiday season. Owner Jill Sans has been making art all her life and uses her paintings to help bring forth healing, inspire others and connect more fully to the overall human experience. The gallery also hosts work by Hopi artist Lomayumtewa Ishii, plein air painter Rebekah Nordstrom, illustrator Katie Vernon, potter Ben Craigie, jewelers Erin Lockward and Katy Kyle, collage artist Linden Eller and more.
Pieces can be browsed online or in person by appointment Wednesday through Saturday, 1-6 p.m. A comprehensive holiday catalog can also be viewed at the link in the online version of this story.
