Since the first laugh, comedy has always been changing.

In the 1930s, screwball was king, and today, absurdity is what leaves people in stitches. Weaving these two genres together can be a challenge, but for Theatrikos, this challenge is an invitation to do something great. Their latest production, “Lend Me a Tenor,” is a modern reflection of the screwball comedy, one that audiences have loved since its initial debut on the West End in 1986.

“Lend Me a Tenor” is a play written by Ken Ludwig. It debuted on the West End in 1986, then, later, on Broadway in 1989. It received nine Tony awards and was revived on Broadway in 2010. The play takes place in 1934, in a hotel suite in Cleveland, Ohio. The play follows an Italian opera tenor and his assistant Max who is tasked with taking his place in a big show. The show is a classic farce, a mix of madcap setups, mistaken identities, room swaps, hilarious misunderstandings, bawdy overtones and quirky characters.

July 20 through Aug. 13, Theatrikos will be performing “Lend Me a Tenor” at Doris Harper-White Playhouse. Their rendition is directed by John Propster. With extravagant costumes and set designs, AJ Flores, who plays Frank the Bellhop, said the 1930s setting has come to life.

“Costuming-wise, it’s very tradition 30s,” Flores said. “Most of the men are wearing suits the whole time, and most of the ladies are wearing elegant dresses. Our set is basically a split set, so half of the stage is a sitting room area and the other half is a bedroom. It’s really interesting because we can see our other actors on the other side of the stage, but we are separated by a wall. It’s a unique set in that way.”

Beyond the 1930s set, the show is an unusual type of comedy for the digital age. Jeffrey McCarroll, who plays Mr. Saunders, said the show is over the top, but that every choice is purposeful.

“It’s a great farce that everything is very big and overblown on purpose, and we’re a little cartoon-esque in our performances. But it’s an intentional thing,” McCarroll said. “It’s a style of comedy we don’t get to experience a lot nowadays, and I think the audience will really walk away from it with a new understanding and maybe some new appreciation for that type of humor.”

Melanie Santana-Propper, who plays Maria Merilli, was excited to see this type of comedy on the stage because she thinks it’s a type that isn’t done as much anymore.

“It’s definitely different from today’s comedy,” Santana-Propper said. “Today’s comedy isn’t as psychical as a classic screwball comedy. Classic screwball comedies are very fast, very witty, always coming up with something smart to say or tiny things like a banana peel are just hilarious. Today, people view comedy differently, and you don’t get the same type of laughter as you used to. You see how it has progressed throughout time.”

Just because it’s a modern reflection of classic screwball comedies, that doesn’t mean it’s dumbed down for the audience. Even though the play is set in the 1930s and takes inspiration from the classic screwballs of the time, it premiered in the 1980s, meaning there are modern sensibilities to it.

“I think a lot of folks in the audience, maybe younger folks like 35 and under, a lot of them it will be their first look into what a farce is and what the author envisioned this to be,” McCarroll said. “Kind of that Benny Hill style of zany, chasing each other around comedy which separates itself from being just a physical comedy like modern Adam Sandler-like comedies that are a little dumbed down for the masses. There’s actually a lot of heavy humor in this too, stuff that maybe will get the laugh beats four or five seconds after the joke is told. It's going to take some thinking, it’s not just going to be served up on a plate.”

While the show is a comedy at its core, the characters still learn valuable lessons on stage. McCarroll plays Mr. Saunders, a man who cares more about money than people – or so it seems.

“The play touches a lot on capitalism and starts out with my character’s deep desire to make money,” McCarroll said. “We see what an awful person he can be in that pursuit and in all of the folly that goes around, but then toward the end, you see a huge shift from Saunders as he realizes that there’s maybe more to life, that actually caring about people and putting time and energy into other people and their dreams actually matters.”

As for the Italian opera throughout the play, Casey Russell who plays Tito Merilli, was ready to embark on the challenge when he was cast as his role.

“Me, Kai and AJ have to sign Italian opera which is new for all of us,” Russell said. “It was something I knew going into the show that I was excited about because I knew it was going to be a challenge. I think we have all done really well. I feel like I’ve learned new things about myself and singing in general.”

With rehearsals underway, Flores said the cast is having an amazing time getting into character, getting ready to share the fun with Flagstaff. If the actors are having fun, Flores said, that will translate to the audience.

“This cast has really great chemistry,” Flores said. “I get so excited to go to rehearsal and to be with these people because I’m laughing at almost everything in rehearsal. The way Jeff says mayonnaise or the way Casey is running around screaming on stage. I feel like every rehearsal is the same show, but I’m noticing new things that I like every night which is something I enjoy about theatre and comedies in general. Our chemistry is really good, it’s good people.”

Even if a person has never heard of the show before, McCarroll assures that they will have a fun time.

“When I saw the auditions come up, it wasn’t a play that I had heard of,” McCarroll said. “Having now learned it and done some research on it, it’s a wonderful play. People will really enjoy themselves. It’s a lot of laughs. I hope the viewer can look past the fact of if they’ve heard of it or not because maybe it’s not something they’ve seen on Broadways for years and years; it’s not something that they remember, but they should try it. They’ll be happy. It’ll be worth every dollar they spend. You will have a two-hour break from reality.”

Tickets to “Lend Me a Tenor” are now on sale on the Theatrikos website. Adult tickets are $24, senior tickets are $22 and student tickets are $18. The show begins with a preview on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Then, the show runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 21 to Aug. 13.