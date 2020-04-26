Learning quick at Art With Kayley: Flagstaff High School art teacher makes online tutorials for all

A waterfall of bright blue hair frames Kayley Quick’s face, appearing crisp and clear on a computer screen. The local artist and graphic design teacher at Flagstaff High School began filming online art tutorials about a month ago, uploading them to her YouTube channel, Art With Kayley, as a way to make art lessons available and accessible to the community.
With a total of five videos uploaded, Quick has covered everything from how to properly hold a pencil to drawing mandalas and aspen trees.
“My goal for this channel is to provide some tips and tricks for new artists to embark on their journey of creativity,” Quick explained in her introductory video.
In the video’s two short minutes, she also briefly discussed her philosophy on art.
“One of the things I truly believe is that we’re all capable of becoming artists. Many people feel they weren’t born naturally creative—well, neither was I,” Quick told the camera. “I was a pretty mediocre artist for many of the years I practiced, but through patience, perseverance and practice I was able to become somewhat successful in my little local community.”
Like a humble guiding hand, the mantra of, “If I can do it so can you,” shines through in each video.
“I had it in my mind that I wanted to teach classes to the community for a while, but I just haven’t had the time or the resources to do so,” Quick said. “Then when COVID hit I still had the idea and reached out to my friend group asking if I should do it and I got really positive feedback.”
On top of teaching all her regular classes remotely, Quick uploads one tutorial video each week.
Quick is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and taught art at Mount Elden Middle School before moving into the position of graphic design teacher at Flag High five years ago. Last year, her students Alyssa Williams and Nicole Dougherty won the Vans Custom Culture contest for their creative shoe designs, securing a $75,000 prize for the school’s art program in addition to a school-wide barbecue and concert featuring pop singer K.Flay.
But a great deal has changed since the Flag High auditorium was packed tightly with students celebrating their peer’s big win. Earlier this month Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared all schools in the state would remain closed for the rest of the school year; daily life has changed for everyone, teachers included.
“One of the biggest challenges I’m having right now is not being able to connect with my kids face to face,” Quick said about her students and the new normal that is remote learning. “That’s a huge part of the interactions of the classroom, is seeing them and knowing if they’re having a bad day or when something is going on and being able to pull them aside. So many of these kids’ lives right now are so much of a mystery to me and while we’re still communicating by phone calls or emails, it’s really hard to get a hold of some families. Just being in this cloud of not being able to connect is really hard.”
Quick is creating and editing videos just for her students, tutorials and other such tools for her classes. It’s been working fairly well, she said, and though they can’t use all the software that was available to them in the classroom, the young teacher is quick to remind them that there are many facets to graphic design: Typography skills, interview skills, how to look for a job in the field.
Each week, Quick continues teaching while also crafting her next Art With Kayley video, always maintaining the focus on tutorials that people can easily do from home without having to go out and buy supplies.
“I’m trying to make them all really accessible,” she said. “So many people have hang ups with how they feel in their relationship with art; people have the tendency to shut down because they don’t feel ‘naturally creative.’ So my goal is to have them be accessible and encouraging most of all.”
Quick hopes to continue her videos when shelter-in-place orders are lifted, expanding them to skills like painting while still keeping them open to all.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!