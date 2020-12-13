FSO, Canyon Dance Academy adapt annual 'Nutcracker' productions for pandemic

As the holiday season sets its gears firmly into motion, people around the country and the world prepare to celebrate and maintain festive traditions with COVID-19 safety measures dictating new ways of doing so.

And Peter Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is nothing if not a tradition. Plop the kids (and adults, for that matter) in the car and whisk them off to Ardrey Auditorium to be mesmerized by spinning sugar plum fairies and the fantastical dreams of the famous ballet’s protagonist, Clara. Or watch the long-running Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet, a contemporary version that Canyon Dance brings to Flagstaff stages every winter.

Because of how central these productions are within the community, both Canyon Dance Academy and Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra will continue with their productions this year. Clara can dream on and her prince can sweep her off her feet once more—just virtually this time.

“It’s an event that our students and dancers really look forward to, and a way to provide some sense of normalcy, and same for the audience,” Gina Darlington, Canyon Dance director and producer of the show, said. “The tradition for people to go to The Nutcracker, even though they can’t attend, they can still see it and be part of the community event.”