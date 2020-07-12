Flagstaff nonprofits receive support with second round of grants from COVID-19 Art & Science Nonprofit Relief Fund

“We are very fortunate to offer a relief program of this size to our creative nonprofit community,” FAC executive director Jonathan Stone said. “These awards are an important part of the local, state and national stimulus efforts that will ensure that these nonprofits have a chance at adapting and surviving the pandemic.”

This comes on the heels of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allocating $2 million of the state budget to fund grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which supports and awards grants to the more than 250 arts and culture organizations across the state that also account for 90,000 jobs.

“A world without art or music or dance would be so boring and sad, especially during this time,” Kitterman said. “We need happiness, to spread joy.”

Ballet Folklórico has been a staple of Flagstaff since Kitterman helped found it in 2005, welcoming students from all backgrounds and skill levels interested in learning and sharing the vibrant traditional dances.

“It’s a way for people to get to know the culture,” she said. “Especially right now in our political climate where it’s so negative and racist, we want to show the beauty of the Mexican culture, how beautiful other cultures are, and break down some of those misunderstandings.”