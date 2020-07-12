Flagstaff nonprofits receive support with second round of grants from COVID-19 Art & Science Nonprofit Relief Fund

A typical summer for Ballet Folklórico de Colores would find students of all ages and ethnicities performing at festivals throughout Flagstaff, sharing the joy of traditional Mexican folk dance. But, of course, nothing about this summer or year has been typical. As the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations locally and worldwide to cancel large gatherings, it left many of Flagstaff’s arts and culture nonprofits struggling to make ends meet.
The Flagstaff Arts Council announced this past Wednesday the recipients for its second round of awards from the COVID-19 Art & Science Nonprofit Relief Fund it established in partnership with the City of Flagstaff in March, with Ballet Folklórico receiving $3,000. Although the dance school shifted to offer Zoom Latin dance classes March through May and socially distanced in-person outdoor lessons in June, the low attendance numbers weren’t enough to make up for the lost revenue.
“We’ve been using [the grant money] solely for paying our dance teacher because we haven’t been able to make as much money with our lost tuition and loss of our performances,” co-director Jessica Kitterman said. “It’s down to a fraction of what we usually make.”
Twenty-two Flagstaff nonprofits were awarded a total of $68,350 in this round of grants aimed to offset the loss of funds that came with the cancellation of in-person programming.
“We are very fortunate to offer a relief program of this size to our creative nonprofit community,” FAC executive director Jonathan Stone said. “These awards are an important part of the local, state and national stimulus efforts that will ensure that these nonprofits have a chance at adapting and surviving the pandemic.”
This comes on the heels of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allocating $2 million of the state budget to fund grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which supports and awards grants to the more than 250 arts and culture organizations across the state that also account for 90,000 jobs.
“A world without art or music or dance would be so boring and sad, especially during this time,” Kitterman said. “We need happiness, to spread joy.”
Ballet Folklórico has been a staple of Flagstaff since Kitterman helped found it in 2005, welcoming students from all backgrounds and skill levels interested in learning and sharing the vibrant traditional dances.
“It’s a way for people to get to know the culture,” she said. “Especially right now in our political climate where it’s so negative and racist, we want to show the beauty of the Mexican culture, how beautiful other cultures are, and break down some of those misunderstandings.”
As a teacher at the bilingual magnet school Puente de Hózhó Elementary, Kitterman has a deep appreciation for the region’s cultures and taught in Nogales for almost a decade after earning her bachelors degree from Northern Arizona University before she returned to Flagstaff in 2001.
Going on 15 years, Ballet Folklórico was on the verge of something big, having been given the opportunity to perform at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where they could reach a much larger audience.
“We were kind of at this high, we were ready to dance at Disneyland, and then boom, that’s canceled and everything else is canceled and we can’t have class,” Kitterman said. “In hindsight we’re glad we didn’t go to Disneyland because we could have gotten everyone sick so it’s a blessing in disguise, but we were heartbroken that we couldn’t go. Who knows when we’ll be able to perform together, but it’s going to take a lot of work to get back to where we were.
“We really appreciate the City of Flagstaff and the support we’ve receive from the arts council,” she added. “It would be hard to go at this all alone.”
