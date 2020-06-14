Flagstaff creativity thrives with virtual and in-person classes, events

A Return to HeArt

Like many downtown art galleries and shops, The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Ste. 1B, temporarily closed its space due to COVID-19. With June came a return to the healing space created by artist Jill Sans in 2018. Joined by partnering artists Rebekah Nordstrom and Tamara Hastie, the gallery has reopened (by appointment only) to present “A Return to HeArt,” a new exhibit featuring new work from the three artists. Vibrant landscapes, still life paintings and more celebrate the studio’s return to sharing conversations and community. Appointments are available Thursday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m., until June 27. The exhibit can also be viewed online at www.theheartbox.space/june-2020.

Slowing down

As more and more scientists have studied mindfulness in the past two decades, it’s become clear that meditation can improve aspects of our lives, allowing us to slow down and fully process stress, biases and more things we might experience on a regular basis. For those who may be new to the practice, or just appreciate guidance, the International Kadampa Retreat Center—Grand Canyon is offering 30-minute daily guided meditations with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Monday through Friday beginning at noon until June 26.

Those who take the time to regularly practice IKRC’s meditations for relaxation, meditations for a kind heart and meditations for a clear mind can experience an increase in peace of mind, mental clarity and more. Cost is $3 per meditation, register at www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

