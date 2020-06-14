Flagstaff creativity thrives with virtual and in-person classes, events

As Flagstaff cautiously begins to open up some businesses, many events still remain in the virtual realm. Here’s a look ahead at some offerings from the creative community—both in-person and online—that can be enjoyed by all.
Dance it out
Canyon Dance Academy, the educational branch of Canyon Movement Company, is hosting a four-day Hip-Hop Intensive for dancers ages 12 and up. Guest teachers include talented dancers like FALA graduate Darrion Gallegos—who performed on tour with pop artist Arianna Grande and has appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” among other impressive accomplishments—local hip-hop legend Daniel Cunningham, and commercial dancer and performer Preston Sam.
The workshop will be held Monday-Thursday, June 15-18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 2812 N. Izabel St. The dance studio is following CDC guidelines for safety, including keeping class sizes limited. Visit www.canyondanceacademy.org/policies to read about all the safety precautions in place and sign up for the workshop.
Charcoal for beginners
Creative Spirits aims to help people explore their inherent artistic talent in a fun environment. After several months of solely virtual classes, the BYOB (wine and beer only) studio, located at 605 W. Riordan Road, will be offering a course covering the basics of charcoal drawing Thursday, June 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Participants will embrace a loose approach to drawing while learning about tones and values, light and shadow, composition, perspective and more. Several short sketches will get creativity flowing before working on a final still life drawing. Supplies to borrow for use during class will be provided, as well as a supplies list and suggested shopping locations. The class is $35 per person. Visit www.creativespiritsaz.com for more information.
Loud and proud
Pride celebrations have come a long way since the Stonewall Riots of 1969 served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States. June is designated LGBT Pride Month, and Flagstaff became the first city in Arizona to fly a rainbow flag in solidarity for the entire month last year, with the flag returning to the Flagstaff City Hall lawn this year. While the in-person Pride in the Pines festival has been canceled to ensure the safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, live performances will continue with Flagstaff Pride LIVE, in partnership with Virtual Arizona Pride and the Orpheum Theater.
Host and drag queen extraordinaire Mya McKenzie will be joined by DJ Lezbian and Mr. Mann as they introduce a variety of talented performers for audiences of all ages. Tune in Saturday, June 20, beginning at 3 p.m. on the Orpheum’s Facebook page. Learn more at www.flagstaffpride.org.
A Return to HeArt
Like many downtown art galleries and shops, The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Ste. 1B, temporarily closed its space due to COVID-19. With June came a return to the healing space created by artist Jill Sans in 2018. Joined by partnering artists Rebekah Nordstrom and Tamara Hastie, the gallery has reopened (by appointment only) to present “A Return to HeArt,” a new exhibit featuring new work from the three artists. Vibrant landscapes, still life paintings and more celebrate the studio’s return to sharing conversations and community. Appointments are available Thursday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m., until June 27. The exhibit can also be viewed online at www.theheartbox.space/june-2020.
Slowing down
As more and more scientists have studied mindfulness in the past two decades, it’s become clear that meditation can improve aspects of our lives, allowing us to slow down and fully process stress, biases and more things we might experience on a regular basis. For those who may be new to the practice, or just appreciate guidance, the International Kadampa Retreat Center—Grand Canyon is offering 30-minute daily guided meditations with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Monday through Friday beginning at noon until June 26.
Those who take the time to regularly practice IKRC’s meditations for relaxation, meditations for a kind heart and meditations for a clear mind can experience an increase in peace of mind, mental clarity and more. Cost is $3 per meditation, register at www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
