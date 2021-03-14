Flagstaff celebrates arts education and Youth Art Month with a flag design contest

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic approaching on its one-year anniversary of forcing classrooms into the digital realm, teachers have been able to take that time to adapt and find new ways to be there for their students.

“The first semester, it was very difficult to have a very emotional connection,” Flagstaff High School graphic design teacher Kayley Quick said in an interview with Flagstaff Live! last month. “I do a check-in every two weeks and do my best to support them and have a conversation with them about what’s going on. I’m noticing students who are a lot more engaged when we have those emotional conversations and then go back into the curriculum.”

Numerous studies have outlined the importance of arts education, and it’s no different during a global pandemic. Participation in an art class helps students develop creative problem-solving skills, boost critical thinking, develop motor and social skills, connect students with the wider world and more.

According to new data reported by the Arizona Department of Education and Arizona Commission on the Arts, 89% of K-12 students in the state have access to education in at least one arts discipline. Participation, however, dropped 5% between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.