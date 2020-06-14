Flagstaff Arts Council urges Ducey to reinstate $2 million to statewide arts budget, add $2 million more

“Based on our poll of Arizona arts organizations, revenue losses exceed $100 million... The Arizona arts and culture sector needs your support now more than ever,” Joseph Benesh, executive director of ACA, wrote in his own letter to Gov. Ducey.

The arts funding represents a small fraction of the state’s $12 billion annual budget and would be a beneficial investment for the state. Arizona’s arts and culture industries contribute approximately $9 billion to the state’s economy and employ close to 90,000 Arizonans according to the most recent figures from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The most recent AZeconomy.org data cites state GDP at $278 billion... A sector representing over 3% of our economy is worthy of more than 0.1% of federally supported state stimulus, let alone the 0% currently allocated,” Stone wrote.

According to a 2019 report by Americans for the Arts, which studies the economic impact of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations throughout the U.S., the arts and culture economy of the greater Flagstaff area amounted to a sum of almost $90 million.