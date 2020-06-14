Flagstaff Arts Council urges Ducey to reinstate $2 million to statewide arts budget, add $2 million more

This past February, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled the state’s executive budget which included a $2 million allocation for artist grants, support to nonprofit arts organizations and cultural institutions across the Grand Canyon State via the Arizona Commission on the Arts. But in the wake of the economic fallout wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, that robust funding has been eliminated.
This rescinding of arts dollars has stirred arts organizations state-wide. Flagstaff Arts Council has joined other nonprofits throughout Arizona in penning letters of appeal to the governor’s office.
“Statewide funding of the arts provides not only critical financial support, but it also demonstrates an important social contract,” Flagstaff Arts Council Executive Director Jonathan Stone wrote in his letter to the governor. “Artists and other creative professionals value this state deeply and want to see it thrive. We need to employ our problem solvers and our cheerleaders.”
The letter projected a grim financial forecast for the Flagstaff art community, and strongly urged the governor to restore the $2 million that had originally been allocated to the Arizona Commission for the Arts.
Also expressed in the letter was Flagstaff Arts Council’s support of a request made by Phoenix-based arts advocacy group Arizona Citizens for the Arts for an additional $2 million in arts aid from the state’s federal CARES Act relief bill.
“Based on our poll of Arizona arts organizations, revenue losses exceed $100 million... The Arizona arts and culture sector needs your support now more than ever,” Joseph Benesh, executive director of ACA, wrote in his own letter to Gov. Ducey.
The arts funding represents a small fraction of the state’s $12 billion annual budget and would be a beneficial investment for the state. Arizona’s arts and culture industries contribute approximately $9 billion to the state’s economy and employ close to 90,000 Arizonans according to the most recent figures from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The most recent AZeconomy.org data cites state GDP at $278 billion... A sector representing over 3% of our economy is worthy of more than 0.1% of federally supported state stimulus, let alone the 0% currently allocated,” Stone wrote.
According to a 2019 report by Americans for the Arts, which studies the economic impact of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations throughout the U.S., the arts and culture economy of the greater Flagstaff area amounted to a sum of almost $90 million.
“Every sector has been hit hard and, unfortunately, the arts sector is facing a second wave of job losses due to 100% cut from the Arizona budget,” Benesh wrote. “Without economic relief from CARES Act funding to support payroll in arts businesses and/or restoring an equitable share in the budget, more businesses will close and thousands more jobs will be lost.”
In closing his letter to Gov. Ducey, Stone wrote, “Frequently, art is thought of as a pretentious and inaccessible thing. It is not. The Arizona Commission on the Arts has done incredible work to focus the State’s investment in ways that inspire long-term educational attainment and broad and equitable enrichment. The citizens of Arizona deserve State investment and buy-in of the entrepreneurship and the economy we call “‘arts.’”
