Flagstaff Arts Council seeks feedback for new festival plans, and a call for artists

ArtWins Arizona, a group made up of Arizona arts leaders, and the Flagstaff Arts Council are teaming up to host Pitch Night Arizona, a one-night event where an Arizona artist will leave with a $15,000 grant to create an ambitious outdoor installation in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids during the 11th ArtPrize event this fall, Sept. 16-Oct. 3, 2021.
ArtPrize is one of the world’s largest art competitions and the most attended public art event in the world, routinely attracting more than 500,000 visitors. The Pitch Night Arizona winner will also become eligible to receive a portion of an additional $250,000 in cash prizes awarded by ArtPrize to participating artists at this year’s event.
After the conclusion of ArtPrize 2021, the winning outdoor installation will be installed in Flagstaff at a location to be determined by the artist, Flagstaff Arts Council and ArtWins Arizona. The competition is open to all artists residing anywhere in Arizona, and submissions must be received by Sunday, June 13.
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Drawing inspiration from Michigan’s acclaimed ArtPrize, International Arts & Ideas Festival in New Haven, Connecticut; Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado; and more, the arts council has also begun talks with ArtWins Arizona to establish a major arts and cultural festival here in Flagstaff to tentatively launch in 2023.
The festival is proposed to be anchored by both an art competition and a speaker series. The ArtWins Arizona competition is proposed to award more than $300,000 in prizes and grants including $50,000 grand prizes. Depending on funder interest, prize values could be even higher. The festival will provide a regional and national platform for local artists, creatives and thinkers, as well as attract global participation.
Since 2019, a diverse group of nonprofit art, science and culture stakeholders, led by Chris Verrill, Executive Director of Theatrikos Theatre Company, met to identify a signature event that energizes Flagstaff’s creative and collaborative spirit. Initially conceived as a festival showcasing Flagstaff’s performing and visual arts community, it was adopted in 2020 by Flagstaff Arts Council to expand the event defining Flagstaff as one of the Southwest’s most creative cities.
Then, in 2020, ArtWins Arizona approached FAC and the city’s Beautification and Public Art Commission for Flagstaff to be its chosen home for an international art competition based on ArtPrize Grand Rapids. FAC’s board of directors and the festival committee have been evaluating whether a major art competition is the best format for the future festival.
“The more we investigated ArtPrize Grand Rapids and learned what ArtWins Arizona was looking to accomplish, the more we were excited to try something similar and work with ArtWins,” FAC Executive Director Jonathan Stone said. “Over the past 10 years, Grand Rapids has been transformed by art and creative experiences. Its local arts community has been strengthened and has grown. While Flagstaff isn’t Grand Rapids, we embrace their values of celebrating artists, prize as a catalyst, transforming urban spaces, providing an educational experience, challenging everyone, generating conversation, promoting social good and more. By collaborating with ArtWins Arizona, we are able to access expertise and ensure that Flagstaff is the home of Arizona’s next major cultural event.”
A Letter of Intent with ArtWins Arizona details a series of goals for a potential partnership that ensure the event will be community driven. The two organizations will decide by November if they will sign a more formal agreement, potentially after sending a delegation to Michigan to experience ArtPrize Grand Rapids in person in September.
“Our ambition is to grow all the arts in Flagstaff—not just grow the arts, but grow the city’s economy,” Verrill, Festival Committee Chair, said. “Our LOI with ArtWins partners their expertise and resources with our talent and collaborative spirit to do just that.”
“We are impressed with the growing energy to establish an arts and ideas festival in Flagstaff,” ArtWins Arizona Executive Director Dan Packard said. “Independently, both of our organizations have been exploring how a festival can catalyze the economy and elevate Arizona artists and creators on a national stage. While ArtWins is interested in elevating all of Arizona, we especially want to impact our host city. We believe there is tremendous synergy with Flagstaff’s spectacular natural setting, walkability and transit, vibrant arts community, and centers of thought leadership like NAU and Lowell Observatory. Together, we have the recipe to create a transformative opportunity for Flagstaff and Arizona.”
Stone added, “There are a lot of details to explore including: How big do we think this event is? Is there sufficient funder interest? Will the business community get excited to participate? How do we ensure a diversity of local voices and perspectives are represented? Our initial outreach suggests this is a great direction for Flagstaff. We are at a point now that we need broader community input.”