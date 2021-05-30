Flagstaff Arts Council seeks feedback for new festival plans, and a call for artists

The festival is proposed to be anchored by both an art competition and a speaker series. The ArtWins Arizona competition is proposed to award more than $300,000 in prizes and grants including $50,000 grand prizes. Depending on funder interest, prize values could be even higher. The festival will provide a regional and national platform for local artists, creatives and thinkers, as well as attract global participation.

Since 2019, a diverse group of nonprofit art, science and culture stakeholders, led by Chris Verrill, Executive Director of Theatrikos Theatre Company, met to identify a signature event that energizes Flagstaff’s creative and collaborative spirit. Initially conceived as a festival showcasing Flagstaff’s performing and visual arts community, it was adopted in 2020 by Flagstaff Arts Council to expand the event defining Flagstaff as one of the Southwest’s most creative cities.

Then, in 2020, ArtWins Arizona approached FAC and the city’s Beautification and Public Art Commission for Flagstaff to be its chosen home for an international art competition based on ArtPrize Grand Rapids. FAC’s board of directors and the festival committee have been evaluating whether a major art competition is the best format for the future festival.