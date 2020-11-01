Flagstaff Arts Council presents 'Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest' through beginning of next year

First came water, then life. Still, many take the nonrenewable resource for granted on Earth, comfortable enough existing in their modern homes and businesses to not consider how the water flowing from the faucet gets there in the first place. But this out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality has long been detrimental to our ability to survive as time goes on and greed from select groups in power grows.

“You can't ignore the fact that part of the reason the Navajo Nation has been so disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 has been because of water issues,” artist and activist Klee Benally said. “Lack of access to water to maintain hygiene, having to haul water and the legacy of contamination from uranium mining in our water systems impacts our health and makes us even more susceptible to these kinds of viruses.”