FlagShakes embraces old and new with 'Hamlet' and 'Midsummer'

But for Cadence Lamb, playing Hamlet demands everything from her and there’s no looking toward the next show as she makes her way through the elaborate sword-fighting scenes and extended monologues.

And that’s the key word — her. Lamb’s casting as gender-swapped “Hamlet” bucks tradition. Lamb keeps her hair long for the role, while her costuming appears slightly androgynous, letting her own personal femininity and fierceness shine through.

Lamb said she wasn’t worried about taking on the traditionally male part or how it would be perceived.

“To me, these are people and the reason Shakespeare is done all over the world is he writes real people that are still relevant and relevant to any type of person regardless of gender or background,” she said.

She has noticed some reaction when she tells people she’s playing Hamlet, but gender-bending isn’t new to her, FlagShakes or other productions. Productions have a long history of across-gender casting.

“We are all masculine and feminine and I love messing with that in my own life as is,” Lamb explained. “I’m surprised it’s a big deal to people that a woman is playing Hamlet. It shouldn’t be surprising when reading the text as he’s just a really relatable person.”