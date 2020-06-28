Essential art: Local gallery and artists’ studio gets creative during the pandemic

As the Flagstaff community braces for yet another increase of COVID-19 related health and safety precautions, Jill Sans, curator, owner and founder of HeArt Box Gallery and Studio is hanging large paintings of flowers. As a gallery owner and artist herself, the effects of the pandemic on Sans’ business and work have been two-fold.
“The pandemic set us into a time of pause. It actually took away some of the pressure to be productive. I was producing for art events, shows, art fairs, things like that -- it was just a constant outward production. But by taking some of that pressure away I found that I was able to get back in touch with what I was feeling, to really process what I was feeling. It gave me more time to experiment and explore and not give a care in a way,” Sans said.
Since the gallery reopened June 5, Sans took the opportunity to show some of her own recent work alongside the gallery’s partnering artists Rebekah Nordstrom and Tamara Hastie.
“It can seem hard to create right now at the given moment because there is so much going on,” Sans said “But for me it has felt important, thinking about what I can put out in the world.”
As northern Arizona battles the healthcare crisis induced by the spread COVID-19, small businesses and locally owned galleries such as HeArt Box have discovered creative ways of getting by.
“So much in our community depends upon tourism, and now it is on hold. We don't have people doing the traveling. Grand Canyon, Sedona, the mountains, people come from all over the world for these things,” Sans said. “But I’ve just seen how important art still is, especially when everything else has been taken away."
One creative solution that came to Sans involved launching the gallery’s first YouTube channel. Gallery-goers will now have the option to view the work in person or remotely with regards to convenience and public safety.
“Now is still a good time to get the art seen and to get the art out there in other ways. I’ve been working toward documenting everything more with video, getting the artists to do more video work with me, that way everything will be available online. The YouTube channel was something I’d always wanted to do. I’ve discovered that I really love working with video, it’s been really fun to try this whole new medium,” Sans said.
This time of pandemic has also allowed the HeArt Box’s founder to develop new relationships with her art collectors.
“We began offering this service where I was dropping off artwork at people’s doorsteps. I loved it. I felt kind of like a little art ninja,” Sans said with a laugh. “So often we create the work but then we don’t get to see where it goes, where the collector dwells, where the art is going to live in the home.”
In anticipation of the gallery’s two year anniversary in August, HeArt Box has scheduled its first big show of the summer this July. Odd Flower, featuring new paintings by local artist and illustrator Katie Vernon opens Friday, July 3 and runs until July 25.
An online exclusive preview event will kick-off Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m. Paintings purchased during the online event will be eligible for a discount.
“Katie’s show will be our first [show] with an actual opening, our first official back in the swing of things kind of show,” Sans said.
Though this particular show had been in the works since last fall, there were hurdles to overcome before the paintings could be hung on the gallery walls. Nonetheless, Sans is optimistic about the forthcoming show.
“We were originally supposed to do the show in May or June. Which seemed perfect, thinking about spring and the vibrancy of the work. But because of [COVID-19] we kept having to push it back,” Sans said. “But these fresh, beautiful, inspiring, big, full-of-life pieces are actually exactly what we need to see right now -- it’s just the right time.”
With regards to the state’s current spike in COVID-19 cases, the physical reception slated for Friday may be moved to a virtual opening as well.
“I remember going to the gallery when the lockdown first happened, and just seeing how empty and drab it was downtown. All the color had been taken away,” Sans said. “I just realized how essential art is -- when things are uncertain art shows us that we can keep going.”
