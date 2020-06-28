Essential art: Local gallery and artists’ studio gets creative during the pandemic

As northern Arizona battles the healthcare crisis induced by the spread COVID-19, small businesses and locally owned galleries such as HeArt Box have discovered creative ways of getting by.

“So much in our community depends upon tourism, and now it is on hold. We don't have people doing the traveling. Grand Canyon, Sedona, the mountains, people come from all over the world for these things,” Sans said. “But I’ve just seen how important art still is, especially when everything else has been taken away."

One creative solution that came to Sans involved launching the gallery’s first YouTube channel. Gallery-goers will now have the option to view the work in person or remotely with regards to convenience and public safety.

“Now is still a good time to get the art seen and to get the art out there in other ways. I’ve been working toward documenting everything more with video, getting the artists to do more video work with me, that way everything will be available online. The YouTube channel was something I’d always wanted to do. I’ve discovered that I really love working with video, it’s been really fun to try this whole new medium,” Sans said.