City of Flagstaff Beautification, Arts & Sciences Program launches pilot project to decorate traffic signal boxes

Gaylene Soper, a Flagstaff resident of 13 years and office administrator with the Flagstaff Federated Church, recalls visiting Bozeman, Montana, seven years ago to attend her niece’s wedding and admiring the colorful traffic signal boxes she saw throughout the city. Bright imagery of rainbow trout, moose, native birds and other nature themes spoke to the culture of Bozeman, home to Yellowstone National Park and world-renowned fly fishing, a more welcome sight than the typical stainless steel boxes found at intersections.
“I thought that was such a wonderful idea, I loved it,” Soper said. “It really inspired me because we’re very artistic in this town.”
While she first considered bringing something similar to Flagstaff when she returned from the wedding, it wasn’t until two years ago that she really began to put plans in motion to present her ideas to the City of Flagstaff Beautification, Arts & Sciences Program.
Once Soper received the green light to plan a pilot project with project administrator Jana Weldon, the two drove around Flagstaff to determine their top 10 choices of visible boxes they’d like to see get a makeover. Weldon then took the list back to her team to decide on two final locations for the pilot project.
Three signal boxes on the northeast corner of North San Francisco Street and East Butler Avenue and two on the northwest corner of East Cedar Avenue and North Gemini Avenue now await beautification. The winning designs will be placed on 3-m patented vinyl wraps that cover all four sides and the top of each box. A request for submissions opened Wednesday, Aug. 5, with painters, collage artists, graphic designers, illustrators and photographers aged 18 and up invited to submit proposals by Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m.
A selection group of five people, including Soper, will decide on the two design proposals to decorate the boxes at each intersection. The chosen designs will be transferred to the vinyl wraps, which will remain up for two to four years as they are easily maintained, removable and a proven safe technology for use on signal boxes.
“I’m hoping that once we get this started [it will grow]—for example, if there’s one next to a school, maybe the school could get together and we could fund half of their project and the kids could design it,” Soper said. “There are so many possibilities.”
Bozeman served as her initial inspiration, but many communities throughout the country have implemented similar city art projects with successful results. In Estes Park, Colorado, for example, the vinyl wraps have withstood the test of snowy weather, utility box art is incorporated throughout much of the state of Washington and some of Bozeman’s wraps have lasted up to eight years, longer than their original life expectancy.
Soper reached out to a number of communities for advice on how to get the project off the ground in Flagstaff.
“Everyone has been so kind and so supportive,” she said. “Everyone in every city department that I’ve talked to, they’ve just thought this was a great idea, so I’ve really felt supported through this. I just wanted to do something for the town I love, to bring the community together in a way that would be fun, creative and everyone would get kind of a kick out of it.
“Our world has been kind of tipped on its axis through all this COVID and what have you; I’m just hoping that every time somebody drives by that intersection they’re going to smile,” she continued.
And the possibilities for expanding the program are seemingly endless.
“I’m hoping to do some of the traffic boxes in the downtown area, the city could do a walking tour, or a scavenger hunt, see how many you can find, and when our schools are back to normal, maybe they could do field trips,” Soper said. “There are just so many fun things. I hope [the pilot] will get it started and bring some happiness to people.”
