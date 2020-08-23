City of Flagstaff Beautification, Arts & Sciences Program launches pilot project to decorate traffic signal boxes

A selection group of five people, including Soper, will decide on the two design proposals to decorate the boxes at each intersection. The chosen designs will be transferred to the vinyl wraps, which will remain up for two to four years as they are easily maintained, removable and a proven safe technology for use on signal boxes.

“I’m hoping that once we get this started [it will grow]—for example, if there’s one next to a school, maybe the school could get together and we could fund half of their project and the kids could design it,” Soper said. “There are so many possibilities.”

Bozeman served as her initial inspiration, but many communities throughout the country have implemented similar city art projects with successful results. In Estes Park, Colorado, for example, the vinyl wraps have withstood the test of snowy weather, utility box art is incorporated throughout much of the state of Washington and some of Bozeman’s wraps have lasted up to eight years, longer than their original life expectancy.

Soper reached out to a number of communities for advice on how to get the project off the ground in Flagstaff.