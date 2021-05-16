Canyon Movement, FlagShakes bring performances to in-person audiences

Performance art doesn’t always have to happen on stages in meticulously lit theaters or on large venue stages. Sometimes, a parking lot will do the trick.
A Flagstaff spring tradition, Canyon Movement Company’s annual spring dance festival will make its return to an in-person audience this weekend. “Boundless: Spring Dance Festival” demonstrates how far dancers will go to share their art as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced creative minds to stretch their limits.
The Saturday, May 22, performances will be held outside at the BBVA parking lot, 2 E. Birch Ave., at 1 and 3 p.m. Dancers from Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company and DMJ Dance Collective (Show Low, Arizona) will present their souls through dance. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating and practice social distancing.
Suggested cash donations of $20 will be accepted at the event, or donations can be made in advance online at www.canyonmovementcompany.org/cmc/support-us. Nearby businesses Vino Loco and Olive the Best are offering 20% discounts to all festival attendees who donate.
Then, following the success of its sold-out drive-in screening of locally produced “As You Like It” this past fall, Flagstaff Shakespeare Company presents a drive-in screening of “Twelfth Night” Saturday at Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Sugar Skull Rolling Café with pre-film entertainment by 12-piece band F-Town Sound beginning at 6 p.m., movie at 7:30 p.m.
Twelfth Night, one of the Bard’s most performed plays since it debuted in the early 1600s, waxes poetic on finding love and overcoming adversity. Add in a case of mistaken identity and bright yellow socks, and the famous comedy comes to life. FlagShakes’ film production, directed by American Shakespeare Center Founding Artistic Director Jim Warren, features eight actors from across the country including FlagShakes alumna Cadence Lamb as Viola, who washes ashore on Illyria and disguises herself as a boy in order to serve the handsome Duke Orsino, played by Nick Marchetti.