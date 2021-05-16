Canyon Movement, FlagShakes bring performances to in-person audiences

Performance art doesn’t always have to happen on stages in meticulously lit theaters or on large venue stages. Sometimes, a parking lot will do the trick.

A Flagstaff spring tradition, Canyon Movement Company’s annual spring dance festival will make its return to an in-person audience this weekend. “Boundless: Spring Dance Festival” demonstrates how far dancers will go to share their art as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced creative minds to stretch their limits.

The Saturday, May 22, performances will be held outside at the BBVA parking lot, 2 E. Birch Ave., at 1 and 3 p.m. Dancers from Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company and DMJ Dance Collective (Show Low, Arizona) will present their souls through dance. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating and practice social distancing.

Suggested cash donations of $20 will be accepted at the event, or donations can be made in advance online at www.canyonmovementcompany.org/cmc/support-us. Nearby businesses Vino Loco and Olive the Best are offering 20% discounts to all festival attendees who donate.