Cabin fever on stage: Sam Shepard's western gothic drama comes to Coconino Center for the Centers

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is bringing Sam Shepard’s award-winning off-Broadway classic A Lie of the Mind to Flagstaff. Set in Montana and California, this will mark the first time the gritty, three-act domestic drama will be run in the high desert. This particular production of A Lie of the Mind will also mark FlagShakes’ debut show of the 2020 season at its new home, the Coconino Center for the Arts.

“As audiences will see in A Lie of the Mind, working closely with CCA allows for us to emphasize audience comfort while simultaneously being more innovative with staging than ever. The creative space-making in A Lie of the Mind provides a feeling of reality that makes the show incredibly engaging,” said Dawn Tucker, executive director of FlagShakes.

The narrative of the play involves the inner workings of two families as they grapple with redemption, love and the irreparable damage in the wake of domestic violence. The play, which first ran in 1985, is regarded as the conclusion to a quintet that includes Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class (1976), Buried Child (1979) and True West (1980) as well as Fool for Love (1983).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}