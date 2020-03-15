Cabin fever on stage: Sam Shepard's western gothic drama comes to Coconino Center for the Centers

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is bringing Sam Shepard’s award-winning off-Broadway classic A Lie of the Mind to Flagstaff. Set in Montana and California, this will mark the first time the gritty, three-act domestic drama will be run in the high desert. This particular production of A Lie of the Mind will also mark FlagShakes’ debut show of the 2020 season at its new home, the Coconino Center for the Arts.
“As audiences will see in A Lie of the Mind, working closely with CCA allows for us to emphasize audience comfort while simultaneously being more innovative with staging than ever. The creative space-making in A Lie of the Mind provides a feeling of reality that makes the show incredibly engaging,” said Dawn Tucker, executive director of FlagShakes.
The narrative of the play involves the inner workings of two families as they grapple with redemption, love and the irreparable damage in the wake of domestic violence. The play, which first ran in 1985, is regarded as the conclusion to a quintet that includes Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class (1976), Buried Child (1979) and True West (1980) as well as Fool for Love (1983).
“This show is the second in a series of plays Shepard wrote about families - hilariously and heartbreakingly dysfunctional ones - set in the American West. We did the first, Fool for Love, two years ago and it was really well received so we wanted to offer our audience more of Shepard’s poignant work,” Tucker said.
The New York Times’ Ben Brantley called A Lie of the Mind “Mr. Shepard’s richest and most penetrating play, a 20th-century masterwork of a family portrait to be compared with Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Harold Pinter’s Homecoming.” Upon the play’s New York debut, it garnered the 1985-86 New York Drama Critics Circle award for Best New Play.
The cast for the Flagstaff production of Shepard’s play includes FlagShakes regulars Jason Craig, Jed Hayes, Drew Leatham, Nick Rabe, Suze St. John, Melissa Toomey, Vicki Thompson and Audrey Young. In the spirit of the original New York production, the FlagShakes production will be scored with a traditional and Americana score, in this case accompanied by live music from local musician Sean Golightly.
Like many community arts events, FlagShakes is weighing the impact of the current global health crisis with regard to this particular production.
“In light of COVID-19, we’re taking many precautions including following CDC cleaning recommendations for community spaces and, moreover, our production takes great care with social distancing. Audiences will be capped at 60 with ample room between seats and rows of seats,” Tucker said.