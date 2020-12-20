Book from NAU Professor Emeritus of Art Bruce Horn explores philosophy and humanness

The final result, a 200-page hardcover volume, was quietly released this past spring. It opens with a brief introduction and acknowledgements in which he thanks his wife, Pat, and other members of his team who helped make the book possible. Then chapter one, titled “Do We Need More Pictures?” dives right into this quandary he encountered around 50 years ago.

“It has to do with doubt that artists sometimes have when trying to decide on a career or their abilities as an artist. I knew I didn't want to do just a how-to book because there there's some million of them out there and a lot of really good ones,” Horn said. “And I didn't want to make a coffee table book of my artwork. I wanted to deal with ideas, philosophy, what goes on in the studio, questions students ask, how to resolve certain conceptual problems, things like that. Try to do something different.”

Signed copies can be purchased through The Artists’ Gallery at a special holiday price, as well as through Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Horn had been hoping to organize an exhibit where he could sign copies and talk to fellow art enthusiasts in person, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought those plans to a halt.

“I still want to do that, but obviously I want to wait until people feel comfortable being in public again, like we used to be,” Horn said.