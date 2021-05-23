Arts Connection at the Flagstaff Mall picking up where it left off

“We've had up to 25 artists and we probably have about 16 now, so we have plenty room to take more,” Sickafoose said, adding the coalition would like to see more 3D artists in the space as the walls have mostly been filled.

A wide variety of media are already represented, from handmade skincare products and pottery to vivid alcohol ink paintings, photography and more by retired artists, those who have turned it into a second career and even a recent high school graduate.

In order to have their work displayed in the gallery, artists are required to fill out an application and submit several completed pieces to a jury of current members. If deemed compatible with the current art on display, the artist becomes a member and will work bimonthly shifts at the co-op gallery.

Sickafoose, who turned her focus to art following a career as a registered nurse, said she enjoys using a different part of her brain when working with watercolors, as well as the opportunity to teach others how to work with the expressive medium. As interest within the community grows, member artists will be offering classes within their respective trades in the gallery’s classroom.