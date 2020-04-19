Art in the trees: The Arboretum at Flagstaff blossoms into an open-air art gallery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Inspiration is blooming at The Arboretum at Flagstaff, as northern Arizona’s premier botanical sanctum will be treating the public to a series of artistic collaborations this spring.

Joining forces with the nonprofit Honoring the Future and other arboretums across the country, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is cosponsoring the online contemporary art exhibition “Honoring Trees,” featuring the work of world-renowned artists such as Edward Burtynsky, Judy Chicago, Maya Lin, Alexis Rockman and others. The exhibition, curated by Honoring the Future director Francis Dubrowski and former Smithsonian director Lloyd E. Herman, opened April 15.

“The timing for this could not have been better,” Dr. Kris Haskins, executive director of The Arboretum at Flagstaff, said. This whole pandemic was starting to emerge and we were asking ourselves, ‘What are we going to do now? How are we going to keep people from forgetting about us?’ And then Francis reached out regarding a collaboration and sent me those first photographs of the artwork and I was like, ‘We’re in!’”

Honoring the Future aims to create climate awareness through art. “Honoring Trees” bears the mission of educating the community, through this medium, about the importance of trees to our future.