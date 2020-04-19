Art in the trees: The Arboretum at Flagstaff blossoms into an open-air art gallery

Inspiration is blooming at The Arboretum at Flagstaff, as northern Arizona’s premier botanical sanctum will be treating the public to a series of artistic collaborations this spring.
Joining forces with the nonprofit Honoring the Future and other arboretums across the country, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is cosponsoring the online contemporary art exhibition “Honoring Trees,” featuring the work of world-renowned artists such as Edward Burtynsky, Judy Chicago, Maya Lin, Alexis Rockman and others. The exhibition, curated by Honoring the Future director Francis Dubrowski and former Smithsonian director Lloyd E. Herman, opened April 15.
“The timing for this could not have been better,” Dr. Kris Haskins, executive director of The Arboretum at Flagstaff, said. This whole pandemic was starting to emerge and we were asking ourselves, ‘What are we going to do now? How are we going to keep people from forgetting about us?’ And then Francis reached out regarding a collaboration and sent me those first photographs of the artwork and I was like, ‘We’re in!’”
Honoring the Future aims to create climate awareness through art. “Honoring Trees” bears the mission of educating the community, through this medium, about the importance of trees to our future.
“Ponderosa pine, like many stately tree species, can often define communities and neighborhoods, like Flagstaff, so celebrating their beauty through art is a wonderful way to bring awareness to many modern day issues, including climate change impacts,” Dr. Haskins said.
Several of the exhibition’s most striking pieces include works by photographer Edward Burtynsky depicting the harrowing effects of commercial logging on the global landscape.
“Being primarily an outdoor venue, we don’t have much access to indoor space so we try to take advantage of working outside as best as we can. With this [exhibition] being online, it was just perfect,” Dr. Haskins added.
This is not The Arboretum’s first foray into the realm of wedding art with nature. This year marks the fifth of hosting the “Botanical Blacksmiths” exhibition.
“It is not just the flora people come to see but the beautiful art. Art goes so well with nature. It’s the perfect marriage,” Dr. Haskins said.
Iron sculptures made by Arizona blacksmiths are installed en plein air throughout the grounds, transforming the 200-acre plant sanctuary into a veritable sculpture garden. Taking into account the current global health crisis, the “Botanical Blacksmith Exhibition” is still slated for a May 23 opening.
As of now, and subject to the mandates of state and local health authorities, The Arboretum is set for a partial opening to the public on May 1. Though not all of the public buildings will be available, there will be staffing at the visitor center and all outdoor trails are scheduled to be open for visitors.
“The community could really use a safe and beautiful outdoor space to just relax in, while still observing social distancing,” Dr. Haskins said with a laugh.
In spite of the obvious setback, the current pandemic has presented new frontiers for communication and outreach for The Arboretum. Via social media and the web, the public can still engage with the gardens and arboretum staff as they tend the endemic plants of the Colorado Plateau.
“We’ll have videos of our people working in the herb gardens, pointing out the sweet cicely that is popping up. We’d love to do some time lapses,” Dr. Haskins said.
“The native bunchgrasses are sprouting up,” she added. “I was just up at [The Arboretum] and it was so nice to be in the quiet with the mountains, the chorus of frogs chirping like mad, all the birds singing; it was just so nice to listen to nature.”
