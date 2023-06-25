Music festivals have transformed over the past decade, from being solely music focused into all-encompassing events with camping, art exhibits, workshops, comedy shows and more for the audience to enjoy. Or at least, the June Jam Music & Arts Festival has. The festival is back in Flagstaff for its fifth year, from June 30 to July 3, with a diverse music lineup and a booked and busy schedule of activities almost 24 hours a day for campers to enjoy.

Jerry Rider, June Jam event director, has seen its transition over the past five years. Unlike other popular music festivals in northern Arizona and beyond, June Jam is completely immersed in nature. The venue is completely off grid, hosted on 75 acres of private property in Munds Park. Because of this, the June Jam team spends a lot of their planning time working on logistics.

“This is our fifth year doing June Jam,” Rider said. “It’s music, camping, comedy, art cars, yoga, educational workshops. It’s kind of an eclectic music festival that has a lot of silly homegrown elements. The most important thing to us is infrastructure. It’s completely off grid so we need to make sure there’s water, power, fuel and food. Everything gets trucked in, and we build it all. There’s no base infrastructure up there, so we build a city for a week. We overcompensate on all of that stuff so that it’s very comfortable, very fun, very inclusive, everyone feels safe.”

The 2023 lineup is packed to the brim with music acts from all over the world: local and Phoenix-based comedians, art trucks and pop ups, morning and evening yoga classes, education workshops, flow workshops like how to hula hoop with massive hoops, how to juggle and so many other activities. There are also food vendors that cover every option: vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, meat-filled options and more. In terms of music, Rider said it’s an eclectic mix that has something for everyone. This lineup includes Flamingosis, Mark Farina, Ott, Truth, Kll Smth, Maddy O’Neal, Random Rab, The Sponges, Govinda, Chmura and so many other acts.

Those coming to the event can either camp on site or opt for re-entry if they’d rather go home for the night. June Jam is a family-friendly event that allows kids 12 and under to attend for free with their legal parent or guardian. The event is for 21 and over campers and their children, which means ages 13 to 20 are prohibited from the event.

Rider said that while the lineups and camping options make the event unique on its own, the location is another thing that really changes the game. Being on 75 acres of private property, the options are limitless.

“We’re surrounded on all four sides by national forest,” Rider said. “Our closest neighbor is three and a half miles away, so we don’t have to deal with noise ordinances or light issues. So we get to go really intense with the production each year because we don’t have any neighbors that we could possibly disturb. It’s really cool; there are billions of stars. It’s the most amazing venue.”

As for the vibe of the event and the community it harbors, Rider said he has never seen anything like it.

“It’s the best people in the world,” Rider said. “It’s all people that really care about their community and care about each other. That’s what really sets us apart. Especially because, for us the owners of the company, we’ve never paid ourselves in the past five years. It is a complete passion project. We all have other businesses and other jobs that we work. Everything goes back into the event, and you can see that. The staff is well compensated, we feed everyone really well and make sure everyone feels seen, appreciated and heard. It really shows on the smiles of everyone walking by. It’s really why we do it.”

Tickets for the event are still available online, so Rider encourages Flagstaff residents and travelers alike to come join in on the fun.

“I’ve always told people that they could have a refund if they didn’t have fun,” Rider said. “There have been thousands of people with us in the past five years and nobody has ever taken me up on that offer.”

To learn more about June Jam, head over to their website at www.june-jam.com. Select tickets are still available for purchase.