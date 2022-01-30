50 years in revue: Theatrikos celebrates 50th anniversary

In January 1972, a group of Flagstaff community leaders, possessed by thespian proclivities, gathered in a subterranean bar — The Gopher Hole — to scheme. Barroom clatter curtained their conversation, and under the veil of spirited patrons, the histrionic conspirators plotted plots, concocted characters, developed stratagems of stage.

Their aim? To put on a play.

By July of that year, the dramaturgic confederates had enacted their designs. Notice of their program appeared in The Coconino Sun.

“New Group To Perform Its First Stage Show” read a headline squeezed next to an advertisement for “Name Brand Jeans” priced at $5.95. Below the headline, a couple hundred words expounded the details of the ploy: Two-act Broadway comedy, Coconino High School, $1.25 for adults, 75 cents for children. Thus announced, Theatrikos was born.

The first Theatrikos play was entitled “What Did We Do Wrong?” Hundreds of plays later, we may now retroactively rejoinder the question on behalf of that fledgling theater group. This year, Theatrikos celebrates its 50th anniversary, and a half-century of theater definitively answers that whatever the group has done wrong, it has done more right.

This first thing that Theatrikos did right was to find a home in downtown Flagstaff, but it took some time. Linda Sutera, who first volunteered with Theatrikos in 1983, remembers when the troupe was still nomadic.

“We went back and forth, depending on the weather,” Sutera said.

During the summers they performed in a vacant theater on the Northern Arizona University campus. Other times they staged shows in the Art Barn — a rustic and enigmatic space adjacent the Coconino Center for the Arts. In a pinch, they also played on the stage of Charley’s bar, a floor above the basement space where the group was first conceived.

But in 1988, Theatrikos signed a $3,000, one-year lease on the building that would become the Doris Harper-White Playhouse and relinquished their status as nomads.

It was an act that would intertwine the group with a deeper tract of Flagstaff’s history. The building dated back to 1923, when it was constructed as an Elk’s Lodge. In 1934, it was converted to a dance-hall-slash-furniture-warehouse. In 1945 it became the American Federation of Labor Union Hall, and then in 1970 it was transformed again into the Flagstaff Public Library. When the library moved out to expand, Theatrikos moved in.

And boy, did they move quickly. With a show scheduled to open in just over a week, it was all-hands-on-deck.

“We had to come up to code with the ADA,” Sutera said. “So we had to make sure there were ramps with rails, we had to remodel the bathroom. We had temporary risers and folding chairs.”

Sutera and a small army of volunteers managed to get the building up to snuff in time for them to open “Rimers of Eldritch” On Oct. 28, 1988.

The image of actors-turned-renovators sweating over a bathroom remodel is representative of the second thing that Theatrikos has done right: fostered a committed community.

This is no small feat. Theatrikos is built on the backs of volunteers and to this day every actor, director, usher and stage manager serves on a volunteer basis. They keep coming back because they’re getting something irreplaceable, said Jan Rominger, who has volunteered for the past 21 years.

“It gives folks a great opportunity to learn and contribute,” she said. “We’re building the theater while it builds us.”

Mutual co-construction is no more evident than in the Theatrikids program, a youth and education oriented series of classes and performances spearheaded by Rominger during her time on the Theatrikos board of directors.

“It’s hands-on, interactive,” Rominger said, “It’s great for kids who don’t want to play video games; they can come in and push buttons on a soundboard.”

In other words, Theatrikids is a liberated space for young thespians to explore theater.

That was certainly the case for Theatrikids alum AJ Maniglia, who joined Theatrikids when he was only 10 years old. At one point, he participated in a youth production of “Romeo and Juliet” that was unlike any theatrical experience he had had as a child.

“It was so different, because as a kid in theater you’re used to one show a year, and maybe a couple of lines, being around mostly grownups,” he said. “And now, suddenly you had so much more freedom and you had a huge role and, and it really felt like you were discovering the play with people your own age.”

The difference for Maniglia came in the way that the Theatrikids program allowed young actors autonomy and didn’t discount their potential on the basis of age.

“I think that there's always a tendency to overlook theater from young actors, because they're young,” he said. “People have this mindset of, if a high-schooler is doing a play, it's just going to be high school. We were never treated that way. We were always treated as artists, and as creative individuals.”

Now 25, Maniglia grew up in Theatrikids, had role models who graduated the program, became a role model himself, and now is old enough to see how the children who looked up to him have grown into role models for an even younger cohort.

“The feeling of community that accompanies a play and a cast is pretty much unmatched,” he said. “Anytime I do a show, I look around at the group of strangers of the first rehearsal and think, 'How are we going to become a family? There's no way that's really going to work this time.' And without fail by the last show, every single time. It's a family.”

Overcoming adversity

No discussion of the Theatrikos family would be complete without a mention of Doris Harper-White, who is arguably the spiritual mother of the entire theater group.

According to Sutera, who is one of the few remaining volunteers that knew Harper-White personally, she was the kind of person who never forgot a birthday. By the time Theatrikos had found a home in its downtown playhouse, Harper-White had already established herself as a pillar of the community.

“She was just such a constant person involved in the theater and taught so many of us,” said Sutera. “She was such a welcoming, loving person. She drew you in and helped you blossom as an actor. She had way of getting the most out of people.”

When Harper-White passed in 2009, grief rippled through the community. But thankfully, Harper-White lived to see Theatrikos name its playhouse after her in 2002.

“So many times people don't get honors until they're gone,” Sutera said. “I’m so glad that she had that honor, because she deserves it.”

Unfortunately, the passing of Harper-White would be far from the last hardship faced by the Theatrikos community. The third thing that Theatrikos has done right is endure.

In 2019, 4,000 gallons of raw sewage diverted from a faulty sewer line into the playhouse basement, contaminating their costumes, set pieces, and more.

“Everything had to be sent down to Phoenix to be zapped to ensure it was clean after having had fecal matter left on it,” said John Propster, who had been directing a show when the flood forced the theater to cancel all programming. “That was a big ordeal for months and months and months.”

Following the flood, Theatrikos made the best of the situation by jumping on the opportunity to remodel the emptied theater. This included improvements to the basement and lobby.

“We really fixed it up nicely,” said Propster.

But before they could really break in the remodel, the country locked down for the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. As theaters across the globe went dark, Theatrikos held on thanks to an abundance of creativity, said Propster. Unconventional productions such as livestreams became a lifeline.

“We just tried to keep the interest, tried to keep people aware that we were still surviving,” Propster said.

In 2022, things are looking up, said Executive Director Chris Verrill.

“Despite being dark for a year and a half, it appears we will survive the pandemic,” he said. “Knock on wood. I don’t want to jinx it.”

Superstition aside, Verrill is confident in the future of Theatrikos.

“We are in the catbird seat,” he said. “We’ve got 50 years of a successful track record. We have hundreds of volunteers, hundreds of thousands of patrons over the last five decades that have worked to get us where we're at. So now standing on their shoulders, we get to take Theatrikos to the next level.”

To Verrill, that next level involves a myriad of projects that will expand Theatrikos’ reach and bottom line. In the near future he hopes to open an east side outpost to support Theatrikids. He has also been hard at work developing a short play called “Route 66 to the Grand Canyon” that can be performed regularly by a small cast for tourist audiences.

The play centers on characters Finneas Flag, a talking ponderosa pine, and Dunkel Donkey, grandson of Teddy Roosevelt’s Grand Canyon mule.

“These two characters have wacky adventures as they make their way across Route 66 all the way to the Grand Canyon,” Verrill explained.

Perhaps a little bit cheesy, an educational and easy to maintain play like this will allow Theatrikos to tap into tourism markets more effectively.

In the more immediate future, Theatrikos has another obstacle to address. They’re hoping to renegotiate the playhouse lease to make sure that it’s favorable for their continued livelihood.

More than the money

Longtime board member Al White has made the new lease something of his personal project by working directly with the city to conceive of a lease agreement that can be applied specifically to nonprofits.

“Our purpose is far beyond making money,” he said. “We need to make what it takes to keep us alive, but our real purpose is to serve some higher, greater use that involves all of us citizens and gives a benefit to all us citizens of Flag. So maybe there's a template or a model that they could utilize for all nonprofits.”

This process of coming up with a new, nonprofit-specific lease has been taking time, White said, and pursuing it is something of a gamble.

“We’re hoping to see something that will come back,” he said. “That would make us forfeit the current lease we're under and go out to bid on the on the building. And we're willing to do that, because we're very confident that in terms of providing the service, no one could touch us at this point in time.”

With 50 years built on humble beginnings down in the Gopher Hole, that confidence is well earned. Theater, as an art, has survived since time immemorial, and Theatrikos seems equipped to make a comparable run.

“We are the anchor tenants downtown,” Verrill said. “People come to see our shows, they shop, the go out to eat. We are an economic driving force. And for 50 years, we've done well.”

To celebrate, Theatrikos’ 50th season will include a lineup of audience favorites, and even a staged reading of the seminal play “What Did We Do Wrong?” Tickets are currently available at theatrikos.com.

