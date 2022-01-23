A taste of 2022: BrewHaha returns after pandemic hiatus

Flagstaff is a beer town. There's simply no denying it. There's a brewery around seemingly every corner, and you can't walk around downtown without seeing someone enjoying a nice local brew or having the urge to stop in an enjoy one yourself.

Flagstaff is also a beer-event town. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a damper on the event part of that equation.

Like many events that were supposed to take place in 2021, Flagstaff BrewHaha was cancelled.

This year, however, the annual beer tasting extravaganza, which usually draws crowds of 400-500 people on average, is back. With safety precautions like proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required to enter, organizer Greenhouse Productions is ready for another merry day of tasting.

Matt Ziegler, owner of Greenhouse Productions pointed to the challenges of last year and the loss of funds as event after event was canceled.

“Like everything that got canceled it was a downer but it made sense at the time,” Ziegler said. “Challenges as a business were just paying the bills when we weren’t ale to do events for a while.”

BrewHaha has been a Flagstaff mainstay for several years. It started as a beer-exclusive event but has branched out to spirits and food over time.

“We have expanded in recent years to showcase some local distilleries as well. So it’s not just beer, there’s also spirits and cocktail samples,” Ziegler said. “And it sort of celebrates the winter, it’s a winter time event, so a lot of places come out with their winter brews which they only have this time of year and we showcase those.”.

This year’s BrewHaha will feature more than 50 different brews, and more than 100 different craft beers. VIP tickets include a tasting luncheon that pairs meals with various drinks. Bratwurst will also be available for purchase and, of course, central to the event.

BrewHaha will be put on in collaboration with Flagstaff Ski Club, which will receive a percentage of proceeds.

So sit back, enjoy music from Flagstaff’s own FoxyKoshka and take in the views from the High Country Conference Center, which has hosted BrewHaha since the very beginning.

“We love putting it on at High Country, it’s such a beautiful facility and has great views and such a cozy atmosphere,” Ziegler said.

Flagstaff BrewHaha will take place Saturday, Jan. 29 at the High Country Conference Center, 201 W Butler Ave. Tickets for BrewHaha are available online at www.flagstaffbrewhaha.com/. To forgo service fees, you can also buy tickets in person at Mountain Spirirts Co., 1490 S Riordan Ranch St.

