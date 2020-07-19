A series of fortunate events: Flagstaff happenings continue virtually, outdoors

The reasons to stay isolated and at home have only amassed in recent days as Arizona continues to see increases in COVID-19 cases and monsoon season ramps up as well. What’s better than engaging in local arts events from the couch while the rain streams down outside? It’s hard to think of something cozier. Take the morning to get outdoors, then spend the rest of the day with these upcoming virtual events.
Walkin’ With Will: Sonnets, Trails & Trees
July 16-26
Join Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival in its newest interactive, choose-your-own-adventure event, Walkin’ with Will: Sonnets, Trails & Trees, a selection of Shakespeare sonnets to match the landscapes of Flagstaff. Those who sign up will have access to a map of locations, a list of matching sonnets and monologues and a video playlist featuring professional actors reading each selection. Take your time discovering each spot, make a day of it, have a picnic. This event will get you moving while taking the time to appreciate the beautiful landscape that defines this town, all at a safe distance to boot.
Find the event on Facebook and purchase a map. Record yourself reading your favorite lines at three different corresponding locations and post to Facebook or Instagram with #walkinwithwill and @flagshakes, or send to executive director Dawn Tucker at dtucker@flagshakes.org. Submit your entry by 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, to be eligible to win prizes like two day passes to Lowell Observatory and a signed first edition copy of Walking Flagstaff by George Breed. Three winners will be announced Monday, July 27, at 5 p.m. live on Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s Facebook page.
Shakespeare Allowed
Sundays at 3 p.m.
The weekly meeting of Shakespeare Allowed, the Bard-loving group that convenes via Zoom every Sunday to read everyone’s favorite playwright, is back. Currently, the folks at Shakespeare Allowed are reading the lesser known but equally engaging “Measure for Measure,” a dark comedy set in Vienna. Each Sunday reading includes one act, followed by a discussion. And, what makes this group so special is its approachability; Shakespeare Allowed prides itself on being a judgment-free zone in which those ages 9-60 have been known to gather, novice and professional both reading some of the world’s most famous theater. You can join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/7643470744 or watch live on the FlagShakes Facebook page. Missed a week and want to catch up? Email dtucker@flagshakes.org for the video recording and script.
Tuesday Plant Talk: Uses for Wild Bergamot
Tuesday, July 21 at 12 p.m.
Head over to the Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook page for a virtual tour of the blooming plants in the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden and learn the many uses for Wild Bergamot, (Monarda menthaefolia). Also commonly known as beebalm, this plant attracts pollinators including bees and hawkmoths. Ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan will be your guide. She has more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the American Southwest; she and Michael Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden at MNA as a place to continue teaching about native medicinal plants. For more information call, 774-5211 or visit facebook.com/musnaz/
Celtic Night Virtually at the Library
Wednesday, July 22 at 6-8 p.m.
There will be no in-person Celtic Festival this year. But fear not. While the gathering, tug-of-war and delicious food of one of Flagstaff’s favorite summer events might not look the same this year, the show must go on online. Hosted by the Flagstaff City- Coconino County Public Library, this year’s festival will be a virtual night of Celtic fun, including Michael Satterwhite teaching folks how to play the bones and the bodhran and Doug Lintner telling tales about the Celts vs. the Vikings. For more information on how to join the virtual festivities visit www.facebook.com/flaglib
Virtual Weaving Demonstration with Vivian Descheny
Thursday, July 23 at 3 p.m.
This Museum of Northern Arizona live-stream event will showcase Diné artist Vivian Descheny, as she demonstrates and talks about her weavings and family history inside MNA's permanent exhibition, “Native Peoples of the Colorado Plateau.” Descheny is a third-generation master weaver, weaving traditional Navajo rugs in intricate and colorful designs. Descheny is the owner of Southwest Weavers in Flagstaff, Arizona and has been weaving for 30 years. For more information or to join this event, visit facebook.com/musnaz/ or call 774-5211.
At Home with the Orpheum Theater: Walter Sala Humara and El Kamino
Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m.
A Cuban-American whose parents fled the Cuban Revolution with him still in the womb, Walter Salas-Humara was raised bilingual just across the Florida Straits in Fort Lauderdale. Attending college at the University of Florida and a residency with the Vulgar Boatmen left him with a lifelong habit of Mudcrutch/Tom Petty-style crunchy guitar riffs. Salas-Humara formed The Silos in 1985 with guitarist Bob Rupe and violinist Mary Rowell. The band was voted Best New American Band in Rolling Stone Magazine's Critics' Poll of 1987 and appeared on Late Night with David Letterman in 1990.
Salas-Humara moved on once that lineup had run its course, continuing to play music and make connections around the world and putting out some Silos records in between.
Salas-Humara has shared the stage with Wilco, Lucinda Williams, Hootie and The Blowfish, Violent Femmes, The Jayhawks, Yo La Tengo, Ryan Adams and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few. He is also a visual artist with his paintings playing an important role in his creative work overall.
You can catch El Kamino and Walter Salas-Humara at the Orpheum Theater’s Facebook page. To learn more, you can also visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com/
Yoga on the Lawn with Holly White
Saturdays at 9 p.m.
Yoga on the Lawn is back for another summer season with instructor Holly White, only this time the events are all social-distancing style. Luckily the courthouse lawn (219 E. Cherry Ave.) has plenty of room for everyone, keeping all participants safely 6-feet apart. This weekly gathering requires just a $5 drop-in fee. And make sure to bring your own yoga mat and/or towel. Whether you are a beginner or experienced yogi, this event is open to all levels. Come get your fitness on in beautiful downtown Flagstaff. And remember, distancing is key.
Paddle Board Yoga with the Arb
Sunday, July 26 at 9 a.m.
Join the Arboretum at Flagstaff for an unusual, and fun-filled physically activity on Lake Mary. Hop on a paddle board and do some yoga. Yoga poses are modified for practicing on a board to make it accessible for all levels and although you might get wet, it’ll be worth it. Instructor Cristina Bowen is an experienced yoga and SUP yoga teacher. Boards will be anchored during class so everyone can stay together, but there will also be some built in paddle time before and after the class. If you’ve never been on a board, Bowen will teach you the basics and you’ll get the core workout of a lifetime. Remember your sunscreen and wear clothes for the water (shorts and t-shirt or swimsuit).
Registration must be done 48 hours in advance and no walk-ins will be accepted. Class size is limited and masks are required to participate. Tickets are $35 for Arboretum members and $40 for the general public. The price includes a paddle board rental from Snow Mountain River and will be at the meet up location for you. The price does not include parking at Lake Mary, which is $10 per vehicle (we suggest carpooling with friends). Details will be emailed to students the Friday prior to class.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!