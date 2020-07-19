A series of fortunate events: Flagstaff happenings continue virtually, outdoors

Yoga on the Lawn is back for another summer season with instructor Holly White, only this time the events are all social-distancing style. Luckily the courthouse lawn (219 E. Cherry Ave.) has plenty of room for everyone, keeping all participants safely 6-feet apart. This weekly gathering requires just a $5 drop-in fee. And make sure to bring your own yoga mat and/or towel. Whether you are a beginner or experienced yogi, this event is open to all levels. Come get your fitness on in beautiful downtown Flagstaff. And remember, distancing is key.

Join the Arboretum at Flagstaff for an unusual, and fun-filled physically activity on Lake Mary. Hop on a paddle board and do some yoga. Yoga poses are modified for practicing on a board to make it accessible for all levels and although you might get wet, it’ll be worth it. Instructor Cristina Bowen is an experienced yoga and SUP yoga teacher. Boards will be anchored during class so everyone can stay together, but there will also be some built in paddle time before and after the class. If you’ve never been on a board, Bowen will teach you the basics and you’ll get the core workout of a lifetime. Remember your sunscreen and wear clothes for the water (shorts and t-shirt or swimsuit).