Emma Wharton, Executive Director of Grand Canyon Youth celebrates 20 years, leading one of Flagstaff’s most innovative non-profit organizations. She built not only an organization but a community of people dedicated to connecting young people to the transformational experience of immersion on the rivers and canyons of the Southwest. Using creativity and initiative, Emma has grown GCY from three expeditions per year to over 80, forged collaborations with over 50 local, regional and national schools, non-profit organizations and government agencies, expanded GCY’s budget from $50,000 to over $1.5 million annually and raised $15 million for GCY during her tenure.

Outside of work, Emma volunteers and has participated in a number of organizations including, Girl Scouts of America as a Troop Co-leader for over 7 years, The Big Brothers & Sisters program as a Big Sister and Mentor, Flagstaff Family Food Center, and more.

Prior to GCY, Emma worked with adolescents as a manager for an in-patient treatment facility where she dealt first-hand with the struggles that young women were having with depression, self-harm, substance abuse and mental health challenges.

Emma has worked with countless GCY alumni, especially young women, encouraging them, connecting them to resources, and helping them to see their own potential. She created an apprentice program to help train and educate youth in river guiding and exploring careers in outdoor adventure. Somewhere between 50-100 young women have used this program as a springboard toward successful careers in leadership and the outdoors, in what used to be a typically male dominated field.

Emma remembers every alumnus who has crossed her path. She has written countless letters of recommendation, provided references, and also been there through challenging times and struggle. Of all of her accomplishments, it is her connection to these young people that mean the most to her.