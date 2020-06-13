Emma Gardner celebrates beauty of the macabre

For those who don’t already know Emma Gardner’s name, perhaps her art—in which she often depicts humans as skeletons—will strike a familiar chord. These skeletons do everything from going to the acupuncturist to getting married. They drink wine, dance and fall in love, often adorned or surrounded by deep rich reds and purples. They style their hair, wear hats, bike, ride rapids and lounge in parks.
They do everything we do—or used to do as of late—and remind us of the timely nature of life. Are these skeletons doing what they missed the most during their time in the physical realm? Are they revisiting some of their favorite memories? Or are they showing us how fortunate our moments and opportunities are? The images are somewhat wistful, but as lively as skeleton paintings can be. The skeletons, mostly women, are very fashionable and can be seen sporting everything from snakes to boas to roller skates.
“It’s funny,” Gardner said during a phone interview on the 10th week of the COVID-19 pandemic. “When people see my skeleton pin-up girl collection, they have to think to themselves, ‘This woman doesn’t even have a body but she is sexy, so maybe it is more about the attitude.’”
For her, they are a symbol of humanity, and the art touches on the concept of dying well—living life to its fullest through humor and passion, and being vivacious.
Gardner is a third generation painter. She began her career in Flagstaff at The Artists’ Gallery as a jewelry artist, volunteering, promoting work and serving within the gallery’s committee for three years. She said this was a great way to get to know the local art scene, describing it as being less competitive and more supportive than in other cities.
Given its subject matter, Gardner said her paintings were often dismissed as “Halloween art” initially, and not taken seriously. This perception changed for two reasons, the first of which being a permanent installation of her work at MartAnne’s Burrito Palace starting in 2002.
“Anne Martinez and her daughter Tina Duarte, who is the current owner, have been instrumental in my career as a painter, giving me a venue to show my art and making sure I’m not literally a starving artist,” Gardner said. “And the food is delicious! I worked in restaurants for over 20 years and feel like getting to know the community that way helped me network and show my art. People can’t fall in love with it if they don't see it.”
Her work also benefited from an important cultural shift in knowledge of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Death is not just something that permeates our culture around Halloween; it’s a pervasive and active part of our existence that many would prefer to shove into unseen corners of their minds, like miscellaneous clutter when a house guest arrives. Día de los Muertos faces death head on, with families remembering loved ones who have died through lively processions, altar building and more.
Gardner approached her now-signature style after being inspired by the work of Mexican political lithographer José Posada, moving his black and white images into color. Her work in Flagstaff benefits largely from sales from tourists, those who have passed through and remembered her art.
When asked about how she feels female-identifying artists are supported locally Gardner responded, “It’s interesting. Sometimes I feel like people don’t take me seriously more because I’m short than because I’m a woman.”
She’s a strong supporter of her fellow artists, and said she’s currently inspired by The HeArt Box founder Jill Sans.
“Her mandalas are so beautiful, and she is working so hard to be able to continue The HeArt Box,” Gardner said. “We all should be supporting her as much as we can. Her little gallery actually has a big impact for many local artists, not just Jill.”
Gardner wears as many hats as an artist as the loft ones with which she adorns her skeletons. Not a surprise to many Flagstaff artists and small business owners, she spends only about 40 percent of her time actually making art. The rest of the time is dedicated to working on taxes, buying supplies, shipping things and doing office work. A fair amount of that time is also spent conducting research as many of her images are rich in symbolism.
During the pandemic, shipping has been running smoothly for her, although Gardner said she has missed the opportunity to go to thrift stores, which were closed during the state’s stay-at-home orders, to scout her signature antique frames.
Gardner said she feels it’s her purpose as an artist to cheer people up during this time. She gave her sewing machine to someone who wanted to make masks for the community. During stay-at-home orders, she released free-to-download coloring book images on her website for people to use and said she plans to continue this contribution. Gardener added she just wanted to put some fun images up and give people a little break from their reality.
“Things might get difficult, but they don't need to get ugly,” she said.
Gardner served on Flagstaff’s Beautification & Public Art Commission for four years, and has donated her talents to paint theater sets for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. She has further contributed to the beautification of the city through commissioned murals in private homes as well as businesses like Salsa Brava and The Yoga Experience
One of her most recent projects was a fundraiser for the endangered humpback chub, a native fish of the Colorado River. She teamed up with the Sierra Club to provide a free virtual painting class, themed “The Colorado River,” on a Wednesday (Hump Day) to support the prevention of proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act regarding the fish’s current status.
Locally, outside of MartAnne’s, Gardner is currently showing her work in the lobby of R&A Import Auto, 2932 E. Route 66. While an unconventional venue, the repair shop has proven to be a dedicated supporter of local arts.
“Bill Porter, the owner of R&A, is a great guy and he has worked on my truck for over 20 years!” Gardner said. “So many of his customers were artists, he decided to put a gallery in his waiting room. He is a great example of how the community can help each other in new ways and create innovative spaces.”
