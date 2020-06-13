Emma Gardner celebrates beauty of the macabre

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For those who don’t already know Emma Gardner’s name, perhaps her art—in which she often depicts humans as skeletons—will strike a familiar chord. These skeletons do everything from going to the acupuncturist to getting married. They drink wine, dance and fall in love, often adorned or surrounded by deep rich reds and purples. They style their hair, wear hats, bike, ride rapids and lounge in parks.

They do everything we do—or used to do as of late—and remind us of the timely nature of life. Are these skeletons doing what they missed the most during their time in the physical realm? Are they revisiting some of their favorite memories? Or are they showing us how fortunate our moments and opportunities are? The images are somewhat wistful, but as lively as skeleton paintings can be. The skeletons, mostly women, are very fashionable and can be seen sporting everything from snakes to boas to roller skates.

“It’s funny,” Gardner said during a phone interview on the 10th week of the COVID-19 pandemic. “When people see my skeleton pin-up girl collection, they have to think to themselves, ‘This woman doesn’t even have a body but she is sexy, so maybe it is more about the attitude.’”