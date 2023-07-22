The Arizona Daily Sun in cooperation with Coconino County, which is responsible for managing emergency response and planning, is pleased to present the fourth annual Emergency Preparedness Guide.

Coconino County is a land of spectacular beauty that offers unparalleled, year-round enjoyment to both residents and visitors; however, enjoying all that Northern Arizona has to offer comes at a cost in the form of natural disasters that include wildfires, flooding, blizzards and even tornadoes. To this end, it is incredibly important to be aware, prepared and informed before an emergency happens.

This winter, we were lucky to receive record-breaking snowfall, which has, with the help of our fire crews, helped mitigate a few fires spotted around the county. This, however, does not change the fact that emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere. While this guide his intended to help readers educate themselves, it should also serve as a reminder that, when the time comes, we must act as a team to keep ourselves, our families, our properties and our natural resources protected.

Within the pages of this comprehensive guide, you will find a wealth of vital information and practical advice to help you navigate through any crisis that may arise.

The Arizona Daily Sun and Coconino County thanks you for taking the time to review these important materials and take the necessary steps to keep you and your loved ones safe, and with that, please enjoy the 2023 Emergency Preparedness Guide.