Emergency Preparedness Guide: 2022

The Arizona Daily Sun, in cooperation with Coconino County, which is responsible for managing emergency response and planning, is pleased to publish the third annual Emergency Preparedness Guide.

Coconino County is a land of spectacular beauty that offers unparalleled, year-round enjoyment to both residents and visitors; however, enjoying all that Northern Arizona has to offer comes at a cost in the form of natural disasters that include wildfires, flooding, blizzards and even tornadoes. To this end, it is incredibly important to be aware, prepared and informed before an emergency happens.

Emergencies can happen any time, and Coconino County has seen its share of them. As a result, the community is well-equipped to respond; however, it truly takes a team effort to keep ourselves, our families, our properties and our natural resources protected.

Both the Arizona Daily Sun and Coconino County want to ensure all individuals are prepared in the event of a wildfire, flood or other disaster. In this year’s Emergency Preparedness Guide, we invite you to learn about what you can do, what the community can do and what agencies around Coconino County do to prepare in advance, in addition to how they respond in the event of an emergency.

This is especially important in 2022 as we experience an all-too-active wildfire season that has left burn scars and made neighborhoods all around Coconino County susceptible to flash flooding. Now is the time for all of us to do our part and prepare for any other emergencies that may be on the horizon.

Please, review these important materials and take the necessary steps to keep you and your loved ones safe.