Embracing technology: Colleges switch gears amid COVID-19 outbreak to maintain continuity for students

The hardest part of the switch was the loss of community, Yuengling said.

“We’re small groups,” Yuengling said of the CCC faculty and their classes, “and we’re passionate about our interactions with students. The transition to not being able to do that has been the biggest challenge.”

EXTRA HOURS

Nate Southerland, provost at CCC, said that it was the faculty’s deep commitment to students that made the transition not only possible, but successful.

“They put in dozens of extra hours each, converting their materials and learning the new tools,” Southerland said, estimating that the extra hours add up to “thousands” collectively.

According to a document Southerland submitted to CCC’s accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission, the college adjusted all face-to-face instruction for remote delivery in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The faculty achieved this task by using Zoom, other Internet tools like YouTube, and Canvas. Additionally, accommodations were made for those students who were experiencing challenges with connectivity, such as using the U.S. Postal Service and telephones. Students also had the option to complete their coursework at a later date or receive refunds.