Embracing technology: Colleges switch gears amid COVID-19 outbreak to maintain continuity for students

Zoom. FaceTime. YouTube. Online dashboards. Email.
It’s different from face-to-face teaching, but it gets the job done so students can keep chipping away at their educational goals during the time of the COVID-19 stay-at-home executive order issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
Faculty at Coconino Community College spent their spring break this year working to figure out ways to reach their students in order to keep instruction on schedule.
“For the most part, the students have been supportive and appreciative with anything I try,” said Kurt Yuengling, a faculty member of CCC’s geology department. “Even if I bumble through it.”
Yuengling said that when he found out the students would not be returning, he sent out a poll to his students to figure out how to best move forward. He wanted to know which ones had access to the internet and good computers.
Based on the feedback, Yuengling created video lessons and labs of all the remaining material. He also made “packets” of information so the students, wherever they could find connectivity, could download them from Canvas, the college’s online dashboard system for students. He also established Zoom web-conferencing sessions during the regular class times and message boards in Canvas for each class. The focus has been on the continuity of the experience for the students.
The hardest part of the switch was the loss of community, Yuengling said.
“We’re small groups,” Yuengling said of the CCC faculty and their classes, “and we’re passionate about our interactions with students. The transition to not being able to do that has been the biggest challenge.”
EXTRA HOURS
Nate Southerland, provost at CCC, said that it was the faculty’s deep commitment to students that made the transition not only possible, but successful.
“They put in dozens of extra hours each, converting their materials and learning the new tools,” Southerland said, estimating that the extra hours add up to “thousands” collectively.
According to a document Southerland submitted to CCC’s accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission, the college adjusted all face-to-face instruction for remote delivery in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The faculty achieved this task by using Zoom, other Internet tools like YouTube, and Canvas. Additionally, accommodations were made for those students who were experiencing challenges with connectivity, such as using the U.S. Postal Service and telephones. Students also had the option to complete their coursework at a later date or receive refunds.
Yuengling said he continues to look at alternative ways to present information, that it’s a constant adaptation. As part of the sciences faculty, he meets regularly with the chemistry and biology faculty, who have gone so far as to take their lab equipment home to provide demonstrations for their students via Zoom and YouTube.
He also said that, like a lot of his students and families throughout the country, his kitchen table and other areas at home have become multi-purpose areas to not only live family life, but to be effective at work.
FOCUS ON SUCCESS
At Northern Arizona University, the sudden change to online learning has brought both pros and cons.
Anne Scott, a professor in the Department of English, said online curriculums could allow faculty to complete old work and set personal agendas. Furthermore, NAU’s work-from-home and alternative schedule policies add to this potential.
“Some staff will be very productive because they can catch up on a backlog of work that built up while students were here,” Scott said. “They will also be able to do tasks that might need more quiet and downtime.”
In contrast, other NAU employees may have additional responsibilities to handle at home, Scott added. Certain faculty members may have young children, elderly parents or even relatives to take care of, all while working during a health crisis. This mixture of personal and professional lives could ultimately create difficulties throughout the semester.
Restructuring in-person classes to fit online formats also demands time and energy, Scott said. Regardless of a professor’s digital knowledge — or inexperience — this development presents a clear challenge. She explained that although NAU has a reputation for distance learning, many professors and instructors have not taught a full-length online course.
Arianne Yago, a training and communications specialist at ITS, said the university is hosting drop-in support hours at the Flagstaff mountain campus, North Valley campus and online to assist faculty with this digital transition. Some specific resources include helping with remote instruction, video conferencing and other online tools, she added.
Despite all coursework occurring remotely, other services are still available and operational on the Flagstaff campus with the North and South Academic Success Centers open to provide tutoring, supplemental instruction, and academic and peer mentoring to help students succeed.
REFRAMING TEACHING
David Cain, Construction Technology Management faculty at CCC, said, “I have looked at this COVID-19 as an opportunity more than a challenge to reframe and refresh the learning environment of our Career and Technical Education programs.”
Cain added that the experience has made him extend his virtual, online delivery approaches and methods to students with more visual content as well as audio clips.
Cain has been making and posting YouTube videos for some of the industry and real-world work to augment the experiences that were meant to be in-person and hands-on. Also, the use of Zoom video conferencing by him and other CCC faculty to conduct “live electronic classes” may become more widely accepted and popular in the future.
In the end, Yuengling and Cain said the transition has been a learning experience and has offered a new view of teaching.
“While I think that the in-person classroom setting is still the preferred option, new deliveries have opened my perspective toward offering a combination of these educational tools to enhance the learning environment,” Cain said
“As frustrating as it is, I think a lot of us have learned new technologies that will definitely help us be better teachers in the future,” Yuengling said.
Larry Hendricks is the senior manager of public relations and marketing at CCC.
