Thousands of commuters cross the Historic Route 66 Rio de Flag bridge everyday -- some without realizing it. But even lesser-known is that the…
Ashley Martin, 36, pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing a man in the wooded area near a Flagstaff Walmart last month.
PHOENIX -- Stephanie Weathersby walked through the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair last week at State Farm Stadium, looking for what many of Arizona…
One person died on a private rafting trip through the Grand Canyon, officials with the national park announced Tuesday.
When the Flagstaff City Council declared a housing emergency in December, the city’s housing section was given nine months to draft and prese…
As work continued on the Slate Fire northwest of Flagstaff over the weekend, the Coconino National Forest and State Forestry Department found …
The Slate Fire may still be growing but firefighters are making progress in containing the blaze.
Should the City of Flagstaff consider raising the minimum wage for workers contributing to city-funded projects. That was the question posed to Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s work session.
Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng announced on Friday, June 4, that she would rename two on-campus buildings after former unive…
Wednesday evening will bring a new community market to downtown Flagstaff. The Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance (FDBA) and Flagstaff Commu…