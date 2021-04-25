Education: FUSD return met with new COVID-19 protocols, exposures to the virus

After close to a year of remote instruction caused by pandemic concern, students attending the Flagstaff Unified School district were welcomed back into the classroom at the end of March.

That return will span the remainder of the semester, lasting 10 weeks, and offering five days a week of in-person instruction with extra precautions and safety protocols. While the return is optional, many students and teachers alike appeared eager to return to the classroom.

Families were given the option to continue engaging in remote learning based on family preference or student health needs. As such, teachers have been prepped on how to simultaneously offer lessons to students both online and in-person.

According to a poll that went out before the return, 67% of families indicated that their students would return to the classroom following Spring Break when FUSD reopened classrooms.

During the first day of in-person classes, March 22, students and teachers at Mount Elden Middle appeared full of excitement as they were reminded of the feeling of walking the halls and interacting in the classroom.