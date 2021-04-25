Education: FUSD return met with new COVID-19 protocols, exposures to the virus

After close to a year of remote instruction caused by pandemic concern, students attending the Flagstaff Unified School district were welcomed back into the classroom at the end of March.
That return will span the remainder of the semester, lasting 10 weeks, and offering five days a week of in-person instruction with extra precautions and safety protocols. While the return is optional, many students and teachers alike appeared eager to return to the classroom.
Families were given the option to continue engaging in remote learning based on family preference or student health needs. As such, teachers have been prepped on how to simultaneously offer lessons to students both online and in-person.
According to a poll that went out before the return, 67% of families indicated that their students would return to the classroom following Spring Break when FUSD reopened classrooms.
During the first day of in-person classes, March 22, students and teachers at Mount Elden Middle appeared full of excitement as they were reminded of the feeling of walking the halls and interacting in the classroom.
At Mount Elden, groups of sixth-grade students who were just entering middle school for the first time could be seen touring the campus and learning how to find their classes. Faculty members leading the tours carried laptops connected to the virtual classroom so that students at home could participate as well.
Those in-person learning experiences, a first for many incoming middle-schoolers that day, are still limited by COVID-19 safety rules, however. Students returning to campus are required to follow a series of mitigation protocols, including wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distance and quarantining after exposure to the virus.
Teachers have also been trained to check for student symptoms and report potential exposures.
FUSD schools have already faced such exposures, one occurring less than a week after the reopening of Marshall Elementary School. That exposure resulted in an entire classroom being sent back to remote learning for two weeks, consistent with the district’s COVID-19 exposure protocols.
Exposures at other FUSD schools have been reported as well, including one confirmed exposure that involved individuals at Sechrist Elementary School. In both instances of confirmed school exposures, FUSD spokesperson Zachery Fountain said local families were notified after being identified in the district’s contact tracing process.
The district is reporting all confirmed cases of the virus within the FUSD community on the COVID-19 dashboard on the FUSD website.
Data from the most recent week of classes—last updated on the week beginning March 20—reports a total of 12 new cases district-wide. That brings the cumulative case to 275 since August 17, 2020.
Reported cases do not necessarily indicate subsequent on-campus exposures, Fountain said though the district has confirmed exposures in some instances.
According to the FUSD website, "Individuals who test positive are excluded from participation in any in-person or on-campus activities until FUSD determines that the individual meets the return criteria set by state and local health agencies."
That criteria includes a period of social isolation and self-quarantining along with providing FUSD information related to symptoms and COVID-19 test results.