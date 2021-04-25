Education: CCC gears up to help county reskill and recover

Sometimes, they are working more than one job. Sometimes, the job they have doesn’t support their families. Sometimes, they need training for a new job. And, sometimes, students come to Coconino Community College to test the waters of higher education and to figure out a path in life.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit northern Arizona, it wasn’t long before the career landscape began to change. In order to help as many students as possible adapt to that changing landscape, CCC has been bringing on board a number of new programs designed to get people into the workforce fast, said CCC President Dr. Colleen A. Smith. Additionally, with the help of COVID relief funds, the college is also offering free tuition for this year’s high school graduates in Coconino County and reduced tuition for all other students.

“In keeping with our philosophy of ‘Students First,’ we are using as much of the federal funding as possible to help students get started in college right away,” Smith said. “There will also be funding to help students who have needed to take some time away from their college studies due to the many different impacts of the pandemic.”

CCC Provost Dr. Nate Southerland said that this year’s graduating class in the county has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and needs help in successfully launching a college career.