In recent years, views on marriage have shifted radically.

Marital unions have become more preferential and less expected as the younger generations grow up and find that living is hard enough as it is without the costs of a traditional wedding experience weighing them down, but for some, marriage is still a significant and necessary starting point for couples looking to embark upon a new journey; one that represents the transformation of two individuals uniting into one, bound perpetually by love, trust and hope for the future.

It’s a powerful image and one that greatly appeals to both my partner and me as we grow closer and become more and more invested in each others’ futures, but first, of course, I’ve got to propose. After that though, where do we start?

While I am certain that we will enjoy being engaged for a good year or two, I can’t help but think about it as an obsessive over-planner, so to help me work through my concerns–and hopefully some of yours–the Arizona Daily Sun and Mountain Living Magazine have put together a collection of stories that is sure to help all of us put our minds at ease.

Our feature story highlights Holleday Productions–an event and wedding planning team whose goal is to make every client’s dream a reality. We also have a delightful story about an up-and-coming wedding photographer and a helpful rundown on a few unique catering options. Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona and Forest Highlands have contributed stories on their services, and John Vankat has compiled a list of wines for any romantic occasion.

All this awaits readers in the pages to come, and we hope that these stories both entertain and help all you brides and grooms and those still-to-be find comfort in the fact that Flagstaff, as always, has your back.

As a closing note, thank you so much for reading our magazine over the last couple of years. We’ve gone through a lot of changes and endured the pandemic to the best of our ability, but unfortunately, this edition will be the magazine’s last. You will still be able to find stories similar to the ones you find here in every Sunday paper–just not in the glossy-print packaging–but as any newspaper person will tell you, it’s not the stock of paper that makes a story worth reading. We will keep telling our stories and continue to make them better as we move forward, and we hope that, no matter what this journey might entail, you’ll choose to stick around for the ride.

With that, we hope you enjoy this special edition. New beginnings await.

Matthew Hayden

