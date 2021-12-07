Editor's Note

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites for hours. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. As such, many of the usual state wire story options were unavailable as of press time.
Areas above 8,000 feet could see upwards of 6 inches of snow starting Thursday.
As the City of Flagstaff looks to extend the life of the Cinder Lake Landfill, members of city staff are piloting several new projects that co…
The year and a half Jaime Begay has spent obtaining a master's degree at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has gone fast, she said. She will b…
Teachers across Arizona had their classroom wishes granted in November, and three Flagstaff teachers of the 400 total were among those receivi…
PHOENIX — Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic's latest surge maintained i…
Student regents for the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) have been studying the impact of food and housing insecurity at Arizona’s public unive…
Interested in the past and future of cycling in Flagstaff? On Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m., Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni will host a live …
$54 million to 4FRI this year, says Forest Chief Randy Moore in Flagstaff; Sinema, O'Halleran applaud plan
After a troubled past, U.S. Forest Service officials are turning a new page for forest restoration in northern Arizona.
Those flying out of the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport could soon pay up to $6 per day to park if the proposed ordinance passes.
Case rates of COVID-19 fell for the second week in Coconino County, while percent positivity continued to rise, according to the Friday dashbo…